President Trump Signs 6 Executive Orders the First Week

Kateleigh Mills is the editor-in-chief of The University of Central Oklahoma's newspaper, The Vista. Mills is currently studying journalism at the University of Central Oklahoma.

President Donald Trump, with pen in hand, speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, before signing an executive order. The order is aimed at significantly cutting regulations. White House officials are calling the directive a “one in, two out” plan. It requires government agencies requesting a new regulations to identify two regulations they will cut from their own departments. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Since relocating to the White House on Feb. 20, 2017, President Donald J. Trump has issued six executive orders within the first week of his presidency.

With his constitutional “executive powers” President Trump is able to undo eight years of work from the Obama Administration.

On day one, President Trump issued an executive order that would minimize the “economic burden” of the Affordable Care Act for individuals, health care providers and insurers.

However, because the Affordable Care Act was passed through Congress and was signed into law by President Obama in March 2010, President Trump’s executive order cannot change anything directly.

Instead, Congress made steps the week before Trump’s inauguration to dismantle the Affordable Care Act by passing a resolution in both the House and Senate.

On Jan. 12, 2017, the Senate approved the resolution sponsored by Senator Michael B. Enzi from Wyoming that outlined a budget that would allow congress leaders to “gut the health care law without the threat of a Democratic filibuster,” the New York Times reported.

The vote in the Senate came to 51-48, according to congress.gov. The day after the House of Representatives approved the same budget with a vote of 227 -189.

President Trump is planning on replacing the ACA with a health care law that is from his own administration.

President Trump’s second executive order was issued on day four of his presidency. The executive order dealt with speeding up evaluations about the environmental impact of infrastructure products.

This executive order comes from Trump’s promise that his administration would create new spending on US infrastructure projects, “a priority” during his presidency.

Before President Trump could proceed on this process he will need Congress to pass a budget, according to CNN.

President Trump issued his third and fourth executive order on day six, which dealt with border security, immigration and undocumented immigrants.

In one of the executive orders, Trump told the Department of Homeland Security to begin on building the border wall between the U.S. and Northern Mexico by using some existing federal funds.

The funding for the project, which President Trump has said would come from Mexico, is still unclear. President Enrique Pena Nieto of Mexico has repeated multiple times that Mexico has no intention of paying for the wall.

“I regret and condemn the decision of the United States to continue construction of a wall that, for years, has divided us instead of uniting us,” Pena Nieto said in a televised interview, according to the BBC.

The two leaders still seem to be at odd ends of the issue. Trump agreed with a proposal by House Republicans on last Thursday that he would approve a 20 percent tax on all imports from Mexico, which he believes would help pay for the wall.

The issue of the border wall is even more complex since Congress would have to pass another funding proposal and would also need to find a way around the privately-owned land in the area.

In the second executive order of day six, President Trump has issued the deportation of illegal immigrants, while also increasing the number of immigration officers. Trump also addressed tackling “sanctuary cities” by removing funding from the states and cities that can “refuse to turn over undocumented immigrants to federal authorities,” according to CNN.

Last Friday, Trump issued two more executive orders at the Pentagon. One of the executive orders was aimed at establishing an “extreme vetting measure” that is designed “to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America. ”

The other executive order was aimed at rebuilding the military.

“New planes, new ships and new resources,” Trump said. “To ensure the sacrifices of our military are supported by the actions of our government.”