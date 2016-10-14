Photography Club to Host Bake Sale

X

The F64 Photo Society will host a fundraising bake sale in the Mass Communication building Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and in the Nigh University Center on Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. also.

The F64 Photo Society is a photography club on UCO’s campus. With 40-50 members, membership is available to all students, not just photography majors.

The club was originally founded in 1992, but it eventually lost momentum due to lack of student interest because of the club’s diminished number of activities.

Co-Presidents Kelsey Smith and Zachary Hunter reformed the club at the beginning of this year.

“We were the two main ones who kind of brought it back to life,” Hunter said.

Both Smith and Hunter are busy planning upcoming events and trips for the Society, which the bake sale will help fund. The group hopes to travel to Eureka Springs, Ark. this fall to take pictures of the changing foliage.

There will hopefully be a longer trip next summer to California. The trip would take about a week and make frequent stops along the way so participants would experience a wide range of photographic settings.

“[The whole point of the trip] is to get out of Oklahoma and have more photo opportunities,” Hunter said.

Some F64 members took a trip in the summer of 2016 to Las Vegas and San Diego. Although the trip was not club-affiliated, it gave the students an idea of what could potentially be a beneficial experience.

One stop along the way was a desert with abandoned buildings perfect for photo opportunities. The travelers also took night photography in San Diego on the beach.

The money that the bake sale raises could be used to offset the cost of the student trips.

“The funds can help pay for everyone’s meals for the day,” Hunter said.

If the trip was longer, the funds may even be used to pay for lodging, car rentals and gas. This would allow more students to be able to attend the trips.

The bake sale would also serve to provide funds for potentially bringing in guest speakers and promotional banners for the club.

The previous years of the club mainly consisted of bi-weekly meetings that centered on photography discussion. Smith and Hunter said they are excited to have reformed the club and are looking forward to getting members more involved.

“I feel like we’ve done more this year than previous years combined,” Hunter said.

“We try to coordinate with other clubs,” Smith said.

F64 has also done volunteer work; earlier this year, after being contacted by Easter Seals, club members volunteered to work with them. Easter Seals is an organization that offers services to senior citizens and children with disabilities.

The F64 Society helped by taking and providing photos to the Easter Seals organization in order to update their website.

The bake sale will be fall-festive and feature fall-oriented treats, like pumpkin spice. Every item at the bake sale will be $2, and only cash is accepted.

For any students interested in joining the F64 Society, email f64society@gmail.com for more information.