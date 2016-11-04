Other Options than Hillary or Trump

Libertarian candidate for president Gary Johnson shakes hands with supporters at Liberty University on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016 in Lynchburg, Va. (Jay Westcott/The News & Advance via AP)

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have taken over the spotlight on this year’s presidential election, though surprising to many, there is another candidate running for President of the United States.

Gary Earl Johnson, an American businessman, author and politician is the nominee for the Libertarian Party.

“We need to make America sane again,” Johnson said on his website, johnsonweld.com.

As a member of the Republican Party, Johnson served as the 29th Governor of New Mexico. His website states that despite New Mexico being an overwhelmingly Democratic state, Johnson was reelected to a second term by a wide margin.

According to Johnson’s website, he ran for Governor with no prior political resume other than his college degree. The Libertarian Presidential nominee has stated he believes himself to be libertarian-minded, even though he believes that good public policy should be based on practical cost and benefit analysis rather than ideologies.

“I hope that people will see that we don’t have to sit by the sidelines and watch as the two major parties limit their choices to slightly different flavors of the status quo. It is, in fact, possible to join the fray, stand up for principles and offer a real alternative,” Johnson said on his website.

Despite of a lot of citizens not knowing Johnson is running for President, this is not the first time Johnson was a candidate nominee for President of the United States. He was the Libertarian Party’s nominee for the election in 2012.

Currently partnered with William Floyd “Bill” Weld, the Libertarian Party’s nominee for Vice President of the United States in the 2016 election, Johnson receives extra political support.

Weld was elected Governor of Massachusetts in 1990 with 51 percent of votes. He was then re-elected in 1994, breaking a record of 71 percent of votes, a record that that still stands today.

Weld managed to cut taxes 21 times and did not permit any tax increases. He identified areas of government inefficiency and eliminated programs that weren’t beneficial to the population.

“Before my tenure people didn’t seem to think that citizens had a right to limit the size of their government,” Weld said on Johnson’s website.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Weld was rated the most fiscally conservative governor in the United States.

The Libertarian presidential nominee was asked by MSNBC’S Chris Matthews to name any foreign leader he admired, and Johnson replied saying that it was the former Mexican President, but he didn’t name him.

“I guess I’m having an Aleppo moment … the former president of Mexico,” said Johnson in the same interview.

When it comes to religious protection and freedom in America, Johnson and Weld believe the government needs to stop discrimination in employment and housing and needs to liberate citizens with religious freedom, states Johnson’s website.

“Yes, I understand the dynamics of the Syrian conflict — I talk about them every day. But hit with ‘What about Aleppo?’ I immediately was thinking about an acronym, not the Syrian conflict. I blanked,” he said. “It happens, and it will happen again during the course of this campaign. Can I name every city in Syria? No. Should I have identified Aleppo? Yes. Do I understand its significance? Yes,” stated Johnson in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

When it comes to practical reform, Johnson said he doesn’t want to build a wall between America and Mexico, but rather plans to increase the size of ladders, the depth of tunnels and the width of divisions between countries.

Johnson and Weld have said they believe it’s important to defeat terrorism by cutting off funds to violent extremists armies depend, while repairing broken relationships between countries. They also want to implement a stronger military while still avoiding war, states Johnson’s website.

Johnson’s website states that American liberties should be kept alive and not restricted as in spying private conversations, monitoring financial transactions and photographing license plates.

As for now, Johnson has 5.5 percent of American votes, according to the Poll tracker at USA Today.