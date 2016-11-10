Oklahoma governor downplays joining Trump administration

PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets Gov. Mary Fallin following a rally at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City, Friday, Feb. 26, 2016. (Photo by Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Mary Fallin said Thursday that she hasn’t spoken to President-elect Donald Trump since his stunning Election Day victory and she downplayed any suggestion that she might play a role in Trump’s administration.

“I think I could help him by being a good governor,” Fallin told The Associated Press after attending a ceremony honoring veterans at the Norman Veterans Center. “He’s got a very busy agenda over the next several months, a lot of things he has to do.”

Fallin said she would be willing to discuss a role in a Trump administration if she were asked, but added: “I’m making no commitments at this point in time.”

The second-term Republican governor has been an outspoken supporter of Trump and campaigned for him in several swing states last week during the campaign’s home stretch. She campaigned with former GOP presidential candidate Ben Carson, making stops at Trump rallies in Colorado, Iowa, Nevada and Virginia.

Trump won every one of Oklahoma’s 77 counties and carried the state with more than 65 percent of the vote over Democrat Hillary Clinton and Libertarian Gary Johnson.

Trump’s senior team met privately on Wednesday to begin planning for his transition to the presidency.

Oklahoma’s senior senator, Jim Inhofe, met with Trump last month in New York and was named to Trump’s National Security Advisory Council.

Inhofe, who also attended Thursday’s veterans ceremony, said he will push Trump to support more investment in the military.

“That’s the major thing we’re going to do, which is really do what’s necessary to rearm our nation,” said Inhofe, the senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “I will be spending some time working with him on military issues.”

