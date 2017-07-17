New Dean Sculpts a Role at UCO

Steven Lee Hansen, M.F.A. (Provided/ College of Fine Arts & Design).

The University of Central Oklahoma’s College of Fine Arts and Design welcomed a new dean, Steven Lee Hansen, M.F.A., this month following the retirement of Dr. Pam Washington.

“What I hope to accomplish as Dean of CFAD is to continue to build on the successes of my predecessors,” said Hansen. “I hope to build increased camaraderie between departments and schools, continue the plan of shared governance and transparency established by Dean Washington and provide an example of integrity and openness for the faculty and staff of CFAD to follow.”

Dean Hansen was formerly the Chair of the Department of Visual Art, Communication and Design at Andrews University in Michigan. According to his official bio, Hansen is an award winning Research Professor with expertise in ceramics and sculpture, with experience in theater and music.

“I’d been teaching undergraduates for 30 years and loving it, but I hit a point in my life when I felt it was probably time for me to change from being a student mentor to being a faculty mentor,” said Hansen. “And UCO seemed like the perfect place for me to do so.”

At Andrews University, Hansen was instrumental in joining departments from three departments into a cohesive, combined department. “I enjoy bringing people together to work toward common goals,” said Hansen. “I like to think I’m able to communicate a message that people can buy into.”

In his career as a professional artist, Hansen has been a part of more than 75 national and international exhibitions, and has had work featured in multiple art magazines. His art is in permanent collections at multiple museums, including The Midwest Museum of American Art, The American Museum of Ceramic Art and The Fuller Craft Museum.

Hansen is committed to UCO’s mission of transformative learning experiences and the very best discipline knowledge. He hopes to use this mission along with his motto, “seek knowledge, practice your craft and transform the world.”

“I am committed to a life of continued growth as a person. I like to think of the course of a lifetime as having seasons,” said Hansen. “At this point in the river of my experience, it is time to mentor faculty, and build programs.”