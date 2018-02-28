New Bill to Give Businesses More Leniency

“H.R. 620 would create signi cant obstacles for people with disabilities to enforce their rights under Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act to access public accommodations, and would impede their ability to engage in daily activities and participate in the mainstream of society,” said the the Consortium for Citizens with Disabilities in a letter written in September 2017. “The ADA has been law for almost 27 years. By this time, business owners have had ample notice of the ADA’s requirements and opportunity to remove barriers.”

H.R. 620 supporters claim it will prevent lawyers from taking advantage of businesses in ADA lawsuits. This stems from several business complaints that lawsuits do not give them enough time to x the illegal barrier.

“If they were willing to work with the ADA community, I believe that the bill could have some possibilities and bene ts to work, but the way it’s set up now, it’s basically telling a disabled person that [they are] making them pay the price for an inaccessible environment,” Wilham said.