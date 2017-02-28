More Executive Orders, More Outrage On Immigration

President Trump’s first month in office has prompted public ire thanks to his executive orders impacting immigration.

President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The executive order would establish regulatory reform officers and task forces within federal agencies a part of his push to slash federal government regulations. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The new immigration policy imposed by President Donald Trump in an effort to lower crime is touching immigrants across the nation.

The new order was established on Feb. 21 and stated that immigrants that were within 100 miles of the border and in the country for 14 days were to be deported, but has now been adjusted, according to the New York Times.

The adjusted law now allows for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to deport anyone that has been in the United States in the last two years illegally, whether or not they have committed serious crimes.

“This is borderline racism,” UCO student David Sawyer said. “Who is he (Trump) to impose such sanctions towards hard-working people? Just messed up.”

Homeland Security has already faced scrutiny about their approach towards deportation, as it could affect more than 11 million immigrants currently residing in the United States illegally.

“It is shocking to see what this country has become ever since Trump became president,” UCO student Ariel Brogdon said. “We are still a country of free speech and a symbol of freedom and now that is in question because of a hated president.”

The guidelines of the president’s memos were laid out by politico.com about what the ICE agents are looking for exactly. Such as their definition of parole – that many immigrant officials use to illegally detain the immigrants – people who help unaccompanied children as it would link to possible immigrants – using local officials to take up a new job description to help the agents deport the immigrants – expanding their rights of a speedy or “expedited” removal.

These new orders are currently facing issues with having more than 35,000 immigrant officials to track down immigrants as well as the public outrage towards the president’s backing on why they need to deport police officers refusing to be apart of the deportation process, starting with New York and Colorado.

Earlier on the campaign, president Trump imposed a travel ban that would bar Muslims from entering the country from Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Syria and Yemen because of their possible ties to ISIS or ISIL on January 27 of this year, but was later revoked by Seattle judges according to the New York Times.

With the development of president Trump’s policy, San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland have openly said they agree with the new immigration policy with a 53 percent approval rating because they feel it would greatly reduce violent crimes according to sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com.

Since the travel ban was lifted, more fact-checking was done in which reports proved that the president was false on the claims of certain issues that triggered the order in the first place multiple times.

“This is inhumane of Trump to be this prejudiced to immigrants just because of his false claims about immigrants,” UCO student Erin Jordon said.

The difference between the currently reforming Muslim ban and the current immigration ban is that on the immigration ban, they solely target anyone that is from the region of Central America or Mexico, regardless of if crime has been committed.

The Muslim ban does not allow a specific group that are listed above to enter the United States or travel out of the United States due to the Reciprocity Act in which the countries could mimic the laws that United States might affect.

Either immigration policy violates the basic amendments of the United States of America such as the 1st Amendment and the 4th Amendment in which it violates the basic rights of being within the United States.

Currently the United States have made ties with Mexico estranged as they refuse to take in the deported immigrants from entering their country that may not relate to the rest of Mexico.

Immigrants in the United States are currently bunkered down in their homes in fear of going out and possibly being deported for the smallest of offenses, according to the Los Angeles Times.