Liberal Arts Building Updates Planned

Eriech Tapia, 20, is a student from the University of Central Oklahoma and is pursuing a degree in journalism and a minor in public relations. He has received multiple awards for journalism over his five years of reporting and being editor-in-chief for two of those years, recently including the Oklahoma Press Association’s Award for Promise in Journalism. He has reported from Cuba, Turkey, Greece, and from across the United States. In addition to reporting, he is an active volunteer in the Edmond community and on the President’s Leadership Council at UCO.
Plans are in the works to bring new offices, classrooms and a larger theater to the Liberal Arts Building.
Changes are coming to UCO’s Liberal Arts Building. Plans currently include constructing an addition to the build to bring 30 new offices, 15 classrooms and a new 200 capacity theater. A cafe and gathering space for students may also be in the works. Construction is expected to start near the end of this year. UCentral’s Eriech Tapia has more.
