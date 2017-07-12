Liberal Arts and Communications Buildings Get Summer Classroom Renovations

New furniture sits outside first floor classrooms in the Liberal Arts building on July 6, 2017. (Cara Johnson/ The Vista).

The College of Liberal Arts at the University of Central Oklahoma is currently in the process of renovating classrooms in the Liberal Arts and communications buildings to create improved learning environments for students.

Renovations are paid for through a student course fee account that is specifically for “facility enhancement and equipment” and has strict guidelines to ensure compliance with the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.

Dr. Rozilyn Miller, the Assistant Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, said that many years ago, the College of Liberal Arts made a long term plan to renovate classrooms in LAR and COM as they have been heavily used for decades now.

“UCO’s Architectural & Engineering Services provided CLA with design services to create improved learning environments for students,” said Dr. Miller.

They renovate a few classrooms every summer, provided that the funding is available at the time.

Renovating the classrooms includes new color schemes for painting walls, chair rails to prevent wall damage from desks, new LED lighting and dimming capabilities to improve student viewing of projected media, new classroom technology as needed, new furniture as needed, replacing vented classroom doors with solid core doors to decrease noise from hallways in the classroom, as well as various other items depending on specific classroom needs.

“If you look at newer classroom furniture in LAR 225 or COM 211 and compare it to the classroom furniture you see out in the LAR hallways, you will see significant difference in appearance and comfort levels.” Said Dr. Miller.

This year the college will be renovating four classrooms, COM 216, LAR 123, LAR 139, and LAR 140.

The classrooms are schedule to be completed later this July.