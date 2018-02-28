Let’s Talk About Sex, Baby
Former UCO student Jasmine Misner shows another student a condom at a sexual health awareness table at the Broncho Lake Clock Tower during the fall 2016 semes- ter. Housing and Dining, partnered with the Center, is bringing the Sex Series back to campus to educate students on different aspects of sexual health. (Vista Archives)
The University of Central Oklahoma Housing and Dining Office is teaming up with the Women’s Research Center and BGLTQ+ Student Center to bring a monthly series on sexual health awareness to educate student about sexual wellness, identi- ty and expression.
Residence Education & Leadership Coordinator Lauren Carter said the Sexual Health Awareness Series is an event where students can learn more about the physical body, sexually transmitted infections, contraception, sexual orientation, gender diversity and consent.
The Feb. 28 session focuses on the topics of STIs and contraception.
Each session is an interactive presentation facilitated by two of the Center’s sexual health ambassadors. Students are presented with information and allowed to participate in open discussion.
“We believe it’s important to create a safe space where they [students] can ask questions and not be judged,” Carter said.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 9 million of the nearly 20 million people in the United States diagnosed with STIs each year are women. An STI is an infection passed from one person to another through sexual contact and only some of them have a cure.
The Office on Women’s Health in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services describes contraception as any method, medicine or device used to prevent pregnancy.
Interested students can attend any session and receive STLR credit in Health and Wellness.
Want to earn STLR credit while you learn? Head over to Quad room 111 on February 28th to learn about STIs and Contraception with The Center and UCO Housing and Dining! Sessions begin at 5 and 7 PM! pic.twitter.com/hF6VqAMbFs
— UCO Housing & Dining (@UCOCentralHome) February 24, 2018
“College students are learning things inside and outside of this classroom,” Carter said. “We are not here to make decisions for them however we do wish to provide them with the resources they need to make the best educated decision for them- selves.”
The series will include sessions Feb. 28, March 14 and April 11 in the Quad Room 111W. A different topic will be discussed at each session beginning at 5 p.m.
For more information, visit housing.uco.edu or visit the OrgSync events page.