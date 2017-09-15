Larceny: Most Common Crime in the Nation

The University of Central Oklahoma is considered one of the safest college campuses in America. However, larceny is still a very common crime, with four cases being reported on the UCO campus in the month of August alone (Photo provided by Pixabay.com)



The University Of Central Oklahoma is ranked as the ninth safest campus in America according to data by the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report (UCR) and the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) published by Alarms.org.

UCO and the City of Edmond’s crime rate when compared to their population is low. UCO Chief of Police, Jeff Harp said, “Edmond is a safe community for its population and UCO is safe community for its population.”

Storms have passed and most of the students have moved in. Here’s to a good year Bronchos! @UCOBronchos pic.twitter.com/bGdB32j5tZ — UCO Police (@UCOPolice) August 13, 2017

Crime at UCO increases when students return for classes in the spring and the fall. The Daily Crime Log for UCO shows data in 2016 that suggests June, July, and December are the times of year with the lowest crime rate on campus.

According to the Daily Crime Log, a total of four larcenies have been reported to the UCO Police Department during the month of August in 2017.

Larceny is the most common crime nation-wide and is defined as the unlawful taking of property from another person with the intent to deprive them of it permanently.

Robbery, different than larceny, is the unlawful taking of property using force or fear. Larceny usually takes place when something is stolen while the owner is not present.

“Larceny is a crime of opportunity,” said Harp. “In many cases, larcenies are preventable by simply eliminating the opportunity.”

Harp suggests that students avoid leaving their items unattended in the library or in any classroom. Putting things of value in the trunk, rolling vehicle windows up, keep dorms and apartments locked and overall being aware of their surroundings.

Items that are commonly targeted include electronics and textbooks, valuing at several hundred dollars.

“I feel like people are going to steal property with no supervision.” said UCO Senior, Kent Schmieder. “People don’t plan it, it is a crime of opportunity.”

UCO senior, Mathew Hewes, and Schmieder recommended parking as close as you can to buildings, locking your vehicles and being responsible of all personal items. They said they have never been victims of larceny.

“I feel secure here, I have never had anything stolen from me,” said Hewes.

As a final tip, Harp said, “Take care of yourself and look out for your friends and others… we can continue to keep our campus as one of the safest in the country.”