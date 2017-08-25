Kevin Freeman Named Acting Athletic Director

Hamilton Field House at the University of Central Oklahoma. (Ryan Naeve/ The Vista).

The University of Central Oklahoma announced Kevin Freeman as the new acting Athletic Director effective immediately. Freeman will still serve as Vice President for Operations and Chief Operating Officer as well.

Kevin’s Experience will offer stability and continuity for both our Athletics staff and student athletes as the university conducts a search for a new director, according to Centralities released Aug. 25, 2017.

Freeman is a member of the UCO Athletic Hall of Fame. He was a three time All-American in wrestling at UCO.