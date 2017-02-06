Healthcare Reform Impacts College Students

A look at how new health care reform might impact college students.

President Barack Obama speaks with President-elect Donald Trump during the presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan 20, 2017. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

Few things during Barack Obama’s presidency cultivated as much controversy as the Affordable Care Act — regarded as one of the worst things to happen to the United States by many conservatives and a godsend by some liberals.

The ACA has taken the controversial spotlight once again with President Donald Trump’s plan to repeal and replace it.

What causes many Americans to worry is Trump’s habit of changing opinions and beliefs.

In the late nineties he was quoted as saying “I like universal [healthcare]; we have to take care, there’s nothing else. What’s the country all about if we’re not going to take care of our sick?” during an interview with Stone Phillips.

He also has not mentioned a universal healthcare system since his election. In fact, until recently he has mentioned very few details of a healthcare plan, other than criticizing the one currently in place.



This morning I joined the @freedomcaucus to discuss my Obamacare replacement plan. Let’s enact reform to provide affordable health care! pic.twitter.com/29HUB49JFT — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 1, 2017

UCO freshman Joshua Chidester feels that a free, universal healthcare system that draws inspiration from the Canadian system, would be the best possibility for the United States due to the rapid cease of the spreading of disease.

“Since there is less disease going around because of the free healthcare,” Chidester said, “there would be far lower rates for sickness.”

Of course this doesn’t come without disadvantages.

“It’s expensive,” UCO junior Dustin Stepp said. “We would have to cut budgets from other government programs, like defense.”

Although Stepp is not personally affected by the change, being covered by a Native American healthcare system, he personally knows others who could be.

By far, the biggest concern with a change from “Obamacare” to “Trumpcare” is the question of preexisting conditions. Those with chronic illnesses are much more difficult for insurance companies to cover, due to expense.

“I’m type one diabetic,” OSU senior Jb Pry said. “If the ACA is repealed and its replacement doesn’t protect people with preexisting conditions, then I’m in pretty big danger of not being able to get insurance again.”

This is a big impact for someone who must have a steady supply of medication.

“It probably stops me from living, honestly,” Pry said. “After I turn 26, if I lose my coverage, I could just straight up be denied it. I have to start paying for my insulin and diabetes supplies out of pocket. Multiple hundreds of dollars a week — I can’t afford that.”

Trump has said in the past that there was a lot about the ACA that he liked and coverage for those with preexisting conditions was one of them.

“That being said,” Pry said, “people like me would feel a lot more comfortable if we could see a plan in writing.”