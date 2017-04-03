Gym Offers Ninja-Like Training

Phamily Fun and Fitness offers a gym that looks like an obstacle course to provide Edmond residents with a place to train like a ninja.

Phamily Fun and Fitness in Edmond can help you train like ninja. Dominic Pham, who trained for American Ninja Warrior, opened the gym to encourage people of any age to be active. UCentral’s Albert Hellebuick has the story.

CATEGORIES News