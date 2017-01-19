Faculty Artists Perform at the University of Central Oklahoma Jazz Lab

Miho Fisher (left) and Jenny Rucker (right) perform a duet to an audience at the UCO Jazz Lab on Tuesday, January 17. More faculty artists will perform at the Jazz Lab through out the spring. (Ryan Naeve/ The Vista).

Professors at the University of Central Oklahoma are starting the new year with more performances in the school’s Faculty Artist Concert Series.

The series is being held at the UCO Jazz Lab, located at 100 E. Fifth St. in Edmond. Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and 31.

The Faculty Artist Concert Series, which has been around since 2009, is used not only to show the university faculty’s talent, but to raise money for student scholarships in each department at Central’s School of Music.

TONIGHT–Faculty Artist Concert Series (FACS) continues with Jenny Rucker at the UCO Jazz Lab​ for “A Touch of Class and a Taste of Jazz”! pic.twitter.com/Hms5dTgasP — UCO CFAD (@UCOCFAD) January 17, 2017

On Jan. 24, Michael Geib, D.M., the assistant professor of bass at UCO, will be playing the double bass, the largest bowed string instrument. Geib will be preforming several of his personal works solo along with some duets with his wife, other musicians from the Edmond community and other music department faculty members.

All of the performers donate their time and the series always fills up, so performers must request to get in to the series soon, said Geib.

The Sugar Fish Reed Trio will be the last performance of the month. The trio consists of Lori Wooden, D.M.A., professor of bassoon and associate conductor of the UCO Symphony Orchestra, Dawn Marie Lindblade, D.M.A., associate professor of clarinet and Kadee Bramlett, assistant professor of oboe.

Tickets are free for students with a valid UCO ID and $10 for the rest of the community. Tickets may be purchased at the door, online at www.centralconnection.org/facs or by phone at 405-974-5004.

Other concerts that will be put on through the semester are as follows:

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday: Dixie Land Band, a Faculty Jazz Combo

7:30 pm, Feb. 28, UCO Jazz Lab

Featuring Chindarat Charoenwongse-Shaw (Piano)

7:30 pm, March 21, UCO Jazz Lab

Featuring Dawn Marie Lindblade (Clarinet)

7:30 pm, March 28, UCO Jazz Lab

Featuring Tess Remy-Schumacher (Cello)

7:30 pm, April 4, UCO Jazz Lab