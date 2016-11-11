Facebook Tweaks Race-Based Ad Targeting Policy

On Friday, Facebook said discriminatory ads have “no place” on the site.

FILE – In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, it is now using a system that identifies phrases commonly used in “clickbait” headlines, taking another stab at ridding users’ news feeds of the links and headlines that ask readers to “guess what happened next” but don’t provide any useful information, tempting people to click if they want to find out. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook says it will no longer allow advertisers to use ethnicity as a filter when it comes to targeting or hiding ads offering housing, employment or credit.

Facebook is going to stop letting advertisers exclude certain races in their ad targeting https://t.co/HasB5YN59m pic.twitter.com/6rJbsLzUh0 — Business Insider (@businessinsider) November 11, 2016

The changes come after ProPublica reported that , besides hobbies and interests, advertisers could exclude specific races from seeing their ads. This could be illegal in some circumstances, such as with housing ads.

Although Facebook doesn’t actually ask users their race, the service can make a pretty good guess based on other information users share.

Facebook puts some limits on controversial, quasi-racial ad targeting option by @petersontee https://t.co/14a0LIooZw — Marketing Land (@Marketingland) November 11, 2016

On Friday, Facebook said discriminatory ads have “no place” on the site. Rather, it says the filters are designed for reaching “multicultural audiences with more relevant advertising.” Race and ethnicity filters will still be allowed for ads that aren’t about housing, employment or credit.