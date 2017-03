UCO’s Melton Gallery is showcasing ceramic art pieces from the Amazon through March 23.

“Contemporary Ceramics of North and South America” is an exhibit on display at UCO’s Melton Gallery.

Pieces from Ecuador depict people and objects used in daily life are included. The exhibit is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Thursday.

UCentral’s Siali¬†Siaosi has more: