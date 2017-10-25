Edmond’s Fall Festival

Attendees of the September 2017 Heard on Hurd walk the street for food trucks, shopping and live music. For the fourth year, Edmond will host a Fall Festival in the same area of downtown for families and residents to attend in the community. (Ryan Naeve/The Vista)

The Downtown Edmond Business Association is holding their 4th annual Downtown Edmond Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Festival Marketplace, where families are encouraged to wear costumes and enjoy games, activities and candy.

“It is a free, fun family event for people to get out and enjoy downtown Edmond. All of the organizations providing games and activities are local businesses or non-profits. It is just a great community event where everyone works together to put it on,” said Elena Listen, marketing manager for the Downtown Edmond Business Association (DEBA).

At the Fall Festival, there is set to be many different games and activities for children and families to enjoy such as pumpkin painting, ring toss, giant Jenga, monster dice, a photo booth, lots of candy and much more. The festival will also be visited by local Dolese cement trucks and local fire trucks with a special appearance by Sparky the fire dog.

“We wanted to provide a safe environment for families to enjoy a fall event in the downtown Edmond area. We love bringing people to downtown Edmond to see what we have to offer,” Listen said.



The DEBA is a membership organization that was formed by the business owners in downtown Edmond. This Fall Festival is one of the many family-friendly events the DEBA holds throughout the year to bring the Edmond community together.

“We will also be taking donations for Fostering Sweet Dreams, a local non-profit. They will be there selling drinks and snacks,” Listen said.

Fostering Sweet Dreams is a local non-profit that provides tangible needs such as beds, car seats, high chairs and strollers to Kinship foster care placements, as well as unexpected traditional foster care placements in Oklahoma.

The Downtown Edmond Fall Festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 28 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Festival Marketplace in downtown Edmond.