Edmond Teen Confesses to Murder of Step-Mother

Joshua Thomas Bryant, 17, confessed to the murder of his step-mother on April 4, 2017. Bryant has been arrested for the crime. (Provided/ Edmond Police Department).

Joshua Thomas Bryant, 17, confessed to murdering his step-mother, Katherine Bryant, 54, in their home April 4 around 8 p.m. His confession came during the investigative process of the Edmond Police Department April 5, according to Edmond PIO Jennifer Wagnon.

At 8:47 p.m. Tuesday night, the Edmond Police Department received a call from Brad Bryant, Joshua’s father, telling the police dispatcher that he had found his wife Katherine dead in their garage, police said.

In an audio recording that Wagnon released, the dispatcher tells Brad that she cannot send him help if he does not tell her “what’s wrong.” Brad can then be heard on the audio recording stating, “My son has killed my wife.”

According to Edmond Police, Joshua Bryant told investigators during the interview process that while his father was out of the house picking up a family member, he hit his stepmother in the head with a baseball bat, knocking her unconscious. Joshua then admitted to dragging her to the garage and shooting her in the head with a rifle, Wagnon said.

According to police, after shooting his stepmother, Joshua covered her face with a blanket and left the home before his father found her in the garage.

When police arrived to the scene, they confirmed the death and put out information to all of the Central Oklahoma Agencies on Joshua’s vehicle and his appearance. He was arrested by Blackwell police officers along I-35 just after midnight driving his step-mother’s vehicle, which he had taken from the home earlier that evening.

Joshua Bryant is being held on a first degree murder charge will be presenting charges as an adult in this crime, according to authorities. Joshua was transferred to the Oklahoma County jail this afternoon.

Police have yet to say if Joshua had a motive.