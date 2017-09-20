Edmond Honors Children of the Past

Cutouts of Ryan White and Ruby Bridges lead to exhibits about the historical children. These exhibits are modeled after the children’s bedrooms to demonstrate their perspective (Ryan Naeve/ The Vista)

The Edmond Historical Society and Museum opened The Power of Children: Making a Difference, a new exhibit that represents the lives of children that made a positive impact with their lives.

The exhibit originated in Indianapolis by The Children’s Museum and was brought to Edmond by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) and the Mid-American Arts Alliance.

Some local sponsors made this possible through donation for the Edmond community, such as Edmond Electric and The Power of Edmond.

The exhibit opened Sept. 1, and will end Oct. 20. It explores the lives of Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges and Ryan White. There are audio-visual presentations, original artifacts and interactive displays to help the people get to know the children’s stories. Some interactive displays bring into perspective what the end results were for the children.

“Feedback from visitors to the exhibit so far has been overwhelming and positive,” said Program Director for the Edmond Historical Society and Museum, Anna Studsill. “People are talking about how inspiring and important the exhibit is to see.”

The exhibit shows the difficulties that the heroic children of history had to face and gives a personal insight to what they dealt with during the Holocaust, Civil Rights movement and the AIDS epidemic.

Anne Frank is a childhood hero from World War II, which many people learn about at an early age. She aspired to be a writer and journaled everything that happened while in hiding during the Holocaust and her journal is a known book throughout the world today.

Ruby Bridges overcame racial barriers and walked through an angry mob every day to get to her classes. The Ruby Bridges Foundation now provides information nationwide.

Ryan White was diagnosed with hemophilia as an infant. Later, in the early 1980s, he was diagnosed with AIDS that was contracted from a blood infusion. After the devastating news, he was expelled from school because of the AIDS. Today, Ryan White has an HIV/AIDS program that provides treatment and care for all individuals struggling with the illness.