Crisis Negotiation Team Practice Crisis Drills

Officers participate in a Crisis Management drill on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016 in Edmond, Okla. Photo by Elizabeth Spence, The Vista.

The Crisis Negotiation Team in cooperation with Crisis Negotiators of Oklahoma held an event at the Edmond Fire Department’s Station 5 to run through exercises, practice role-playing crisis situations and how to avert them. The event was held on Oct. 25, 2016 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There were several groups at the event from across the state, providing their teams with equipment to contribute to the event during joint-training exercises.

Some of those teams were Broken Arrow, Norman, Moore, Stillwater and Edmond. The Department of Corrections (DOC) Edmond Police Departments Public Information Specialist, Jennifer Wagnon, was also at the event.

“This is our first time to put this together in an effort to grow the Crisis Negotiations of Oklahoma Organization,” Wagnon said.

There were four different situations set up, two of which were hostage situations. In these cases a bus is brought in from the Crisis Team and the situation is controlled from there.

“The officers that are on duty at the time respond first and then they assess the situation of what immediately can be done and then they’ll call the crisis negotiators out,” Wagnon said “The negotiators, they’re specifically trained in all these scenarios, what kind of language to use, what kind of temperament to have.”

The negotiators and everyone involved always want the outcome to be peaceful so they will do whatever they can to make it end for the better.