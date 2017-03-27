Convicted Felon Remains on the Run

Two of three inmates who escaped the Lincoln County jail last week were apprehended, but one remains on the run.

The manhunt continues for one of three convicted felons who escaped from Lincoln County jail March 16, authorities said.

Convicted felon Sonny Baker escaped from the Lincoln County jail around 11:30 p.m., with Bryan Allen Moody and Mark Dwayne Robbins, also convicted felons.

The three escaped at the same time from the jail through a ventilation system. Robbins turned himself in around noon Wednesday and Moody was arrested on Luther Road at 6:30 p.m. the same day. After conversing with Robbins and Moody, Dougherty said the three split up immediately after escaping that Thursday nigh,t according to Lincoln County Sheriff Charles Dougherty.

After the three escaped, they stole two pickup trucks in the city of Chandler.

“We have reason to believe that Moody had stolen the first vehicle within a mile of the jail,” Dougherty said.

There were credit cards and a gun in the stolen truck that was found by authorities, but Baker is believed to be in possession of the other stolen vehicle and one handgun is missing.

The three were not convicted of violent crimes. Moody was in possession of a stolen vehicle, Robbins was convicted of unauthorized use of stolen property and Baker for possession of stolen property.

“Sonny Baker is still at large, but we don’t think he has a violent agenda,” Dougherty said.