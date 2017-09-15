Citizens Bank of Edmond Hosts Heard on Hurd

Dozens of visitors to Heard on Hurd in Edmond form a line to a food truck. Heard on Hurd is a monthly street festival hosted at Broadway and Hurd from March through October (Photo from Vista archives)



Citizens Bank of Edmond will host Heard on Hurd every third Saturday from March through October from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Edmond, on the corner of Hurd and Broadway.

Heard on Hurd is a family-friendly street festival with live music, various shopping options, and local foods. The remaining dates for Heard on Hurd in 2017 are Sept. 16 and Oct. 21.

This monthly activity is welcoming of families, friends, and animals.

“This is a great way to get away from the stresses of school without going too far and I really love seeing all the cute little dogs walking around,” said University of Central Oklahoma student,Sydney Nixon.

Festival goers can expect a bountiful amount of food trucks lined up and ready to serve the community with what they have on their menu. There are about 30 food trucks and 30 vendors expected to make an appearance.

For those wishing to be a vendor at Heard on Hurd or interested in having their band play during the festivities, application information can be found on the Citizens Bank of Edmond website. Applications are due the last day of the month before the desired date of being a vendor.

Vendor Spotlight Alert! GypsySol Boutique is fun, mix-and-match fashion- you’ll find unique & fabulous pieces! https://t.co/5bByD6dBrv pic.twitter.com/UqpjH2wPt0 — CBE’s Heard on Hurd (@heardonhurd) August 31, 2017

Organizations at UCO may also send in applications on the website to be a vendor to inform attendees about their events and endeavors.

Alcoholic beverages are sold at the festival from establishments that specialize in locally brewed low pint beer. There are designated drinking spots located around the festival grounds. It is suggested that festival goers support the local brewery vendors rather than bringing a cooler to the festival.

Each month at Heard on Hurd, Citizens Bank of Edmond is featuring one nonprofit organization. Application information can be found on their website.

Parking in any unused lots near the festival is acceptable, but it is requested that citizens please be mindful of the space of those living near the festival grounds and respect them by not parking on their lawns.

The official hashtag for Heard on Hurd is #JoinTheHurd. Be sure to use this hashtag when posting any pictures or other posts on social media sites. Heard on Hurd can be followed on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.