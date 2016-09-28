Central’s Boathouse Receives American Architecture Award

UCO’s CHK Central boathouse recently won the American Architecture award. The building was one of 75 establishments that won the award. Photo by Miranda VanMeter, The Vista.

With a mission to connect and create a memorable experience on the river, Central’s Boathouse has received great feedback for its sculptural qualities. The boathouse received the American Architecture Award 2016 granted by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design, earlier this month.

The American Architecture Award is dedicated to recognized excellence in architecture and urbanism in the United States, highlighting new developments in design and honoring commercial, interiors and urban architecture.

Central’s Boathouse was designed by architect Rand Elliott, Elliott & Associates, and displays iconic structures along the river, becoming recognized as a world-class destination by visitors and locals.

The award is organized by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design, The European Center for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies, and the Metropolitan Arts Press, to study national and international architectural building and landscapes.

“We are honored to accept the American Architecture Award on behalf of the University of Central Oklahoma,” said Principal Architect at Elliott + Associates Architects, Rand Elliott.

Central’s boathouse was finished by 2015, winning national recognition along with the other 74 recipients of the awards, selected from 380 buildings and architectural projects.

The boathouse was built with the intention of supporting and housing the University of Central Oklahoma Women’s Rowing Team, but soon became something much bigger, according to CHK Central Boat website.

The discipline of art and rowing are now portrayed at Central’s Boathouse, along with an inclusion of an art gallery, a musical, a live performance stage, an outside water stage and a private conference room.

“The American Architecture Awards represent the best architecture in America. We are happy to represent Oklahoma and are proud to be among such an illustrious list,” Elliott said.

According to The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design website, the architectural concept behind UCO’s Boathouse was to connect the beauty, grace and power of rowing with the lyric notes of jazz music.

Another concept was to create a memorable, one of a king experience on the river, integrating fine art on canvas and paper with the sculptural qualities of rowing shells combined in a atmosphere filled of emotional sounds, stated Central’s Boathouse website.

The 33,000-square-foot Devon Boathouse is found on the Oklahoma River as the anchor point for the Oklahoma City Boathouse District.

According to Elliott + Associates’ website, the team illustrates the firms’ creative process and problem-solving focus while designing and transforming buildings and landscapes; members of the team look for a powerful idea to influence architecture.

UCO has aligned with the boathouse district and the arts movement to perfect details for the crafty place. They also partnered with LINGO Construction Services, Inc., Triad Design Group, Mark Eudaley Engineers, Inc. and Determan Scheirman Engineers, Inc. for the construction of the boathouse.