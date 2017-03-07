BronchoThon is For The Kids

A fundraising effort at UCO aims to help the Children’s Hospital of Oklahoma City.

The BronchoThon leadership team poses for a group photograph outside of the Children’s Hospital of Oklahoma City. BronchoThon is intended to raise money for kids from the hospital that will go towards research and education programs. (Provided/ UCO BronchoThon).

BronchoThon is a year-round fundraising effort to benefit the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital Foundation, which supports pediatric research, education programs for children’s health and medical groups throughout the country.

BronchoThon’s hashtag is #FTK – For The Kids. All proceeds will go to the Children’s Hospital of Oklahoma City.

More than 600 individuals and 28 teams are registered for BronchoThon. These individuals and teams are holding various fundraisers including bake sales, T-shirt sales and benefit nights at local restaurants. The executive board is organizing a basketball tournament and will offer golf cart rides in exchange for donations, in addition to hosting other events.

We’re excited to announce our upcoming event #8Kin1Day! We need YOUR help to reach our goal! Stay tuned for more info! #ftk pic.twitter.com/nsy2d6sn2r — BronchoThon (@BronchoThon) March 1, 2017

UCO student Thomas Patterson was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia as a child. He said he was treated for the cancer at the Children’s Hospital.

“That hospital was the one that saved my life and so now I want to be able to give back to the hospital,” Patterson said.

Alpha Tau Omega has about 60 members participating in fundraising.

“We saw it was an amazing opportunity. We love the philanthropy,” member Ashraf Mohamad said.

The fraternity is hosting weekly car washes and tables in the Nigh University Center to collect donations. They do not have a set goal, but are raising as much money as they can. “I’d say $10,000 would be really, like, that’s what we’re aiming for. And if we go higher, we go higher. If we go a little bit lower, I mean that’s fine, we still raised plenty of money for the kids,” Mohamed said.

The main event, a dance marathon, will be on April 8. The director of dancer relations, Chris Miller, said the goal is actually to stand for eight hours rather than dance for that time.

The university has adopted a group of children to sponsor. These children and families are invited to events on campus and will be invited to the main event.

“During the dance marathon, they’re rock stars. You know, they’re celebrities. They’re the ones who did it and they’re the ones we’re partying for,” Miller said.

The event is to celebrate the fundraising done throughout the year. This is also when the total amount raised for the Children’s Hospital will be revealed. Miller said the fundraiser goal is being kept private.

@UCOBronchos did you know that @BronchoThon is joining OU, OSU and USAO in raising more than $1.25 million for @okchf? #staytuned #FTK — Childrens Hosp Found (@okchf) February 9, 2017

While this is the first year of BronchoThon, similar fundraisers and dance marathons already exist at 300 other universities.

“The big reason that we picked it up is because it’s a philanthropy with the goal of uniting the university,” Miller said. “We want to connect the university to the cause and our cause is the Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.”

Registration is open to students, faculty, staff and the community. The fee is $25 which includes a fundraising web page, T-shirt and a meal during the event on April 8.

Anyone wishing to participate in BronchoThon can register at any point throughout the year at http://sites.uco.edu/student-life/cae/bronchothon.asp.

Upcoming fundraiser events can be found on BronchoThon’s OrgSync portal.