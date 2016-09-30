Bronchos Are on the Road Seeking Another Win

Wide receiver Josh Crockett, 6, runs the ball at a game against Western Missouri on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016. The Bronchos won the game 31-21. Photo by Cara Johnson, The Vista.

The University of Central Oklahoma’s football team will look to start playing in a more positive direction after getting their first win last Saturday against Missouri Western State. The Bronchos (1-3, 1-3) are traveling up to Emporia, Knasas to face the No. 23 ranked Emporia State Hornets (3-1, 3-1).

UCO’s defense will look to be as dominate as they were against Missouri Western State, where junior defensive back Riley Galyon and redshirt freshman linebacker Chris Pogi will essentially lead like they have been so far this season.

Gaylon will come into the game with a team high of 36 tackles this season, 12 of those coming from a monster game last Saturday.

The defense also has had stellar play this season from both Pogi and fellow linebacker, junior Hank Humphers. The two linebackers have a total of 21 tackles coming into week 5.

On the other side of the ball, the Bronchos’ offense has been both powerful with the run game and record breaking with passing.

With a stellar game from junior running back Jake Gandara in the matchup against Missouri Western State, this Fort Gibson native will look to continue rushing big against Emporia State this weekend. Gandara rushed for three touchdowns last week and had a total of 81 yards.

What makes UCO so special is that they are a duel running back threat to teams in the MIAA conference. Junior running back Clay McKenzie is another powerful back that leads the team with 6 touchdowns this season.

McKenzie recorded 40 yards with only one touchdown last week. With a couple of open gaps, McKenzie could have a better performance against the Hornets this weekend.

Senior wide receiver Connor Pulley will also be a threat for the Hornets’ defense. Pulley will come into week 5 with 339 total receiving yards.

The man throwing the ball to Pulley will be playing for