BREAKING: Body Found Near UCO Campus

News
October 5, 2016
EDMOND, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered at an apartment complex near Chartrand & Wayne, just northeast of the University of Central Oklahoma.

The discovery was made after 1 o’clock, Wednesday, according to the Edmond Police Department.

At this time, the department is not releasing information for identifying the body.

Look for updates Thursday on UCentral Media.

