BREAKING: Body Found Near UCO Campus

EDMOND, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered at an apartment complex near Chartrand & Wayne, just northeast of the University of Central Oklahoma.
The discovery was made after 1 o’clock, Wednesday, according to the Edmond Police Department.
At this time, the department is not releasing information for identifying the body.
Body found inside Edmond apartment. Police calling the death “suspicious”. #kfor #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/WWI3JdPjrJ
— Kristen Shanahan (@k_shan7) October 5, 2016
“>
Look for updates Thursday on UCentral Media.
Leave a Reply