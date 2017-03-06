Around the Campus March 6- March 10, 2017

Anger Tamers: At 1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will give confidential and free support for those who struggle with controlling anger.

Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation Nights: From 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Wellness Center, the Department of Wellness and Sport will offer various disability recreation opportunities on campus for all students, faculty and staff on various Tuesdays. All Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation nights are free for students with a valid UCO ID. For March 7 the sport will be wheelchair basketball intramurals. Additional information can be found by contacting Heather Kohl at hkohl@uco.edu.

Family Fun Night: At 6 p.m in the Human Environmental Sciences Building, single parents and grandparents with children are asked to come to enjoy a dinner from the Nutrition and Dietetics Department and also take free family photos by the Photography Club. There will also be family educational games and a fashion show. Families who attend will also recieve information about cooking a budget conscious meal. The event is STLR-tagged by the Health & Wellness; Service Learning & Civic Engagement tenets. More information can be found on OrgSync or by contacting the event host, Larissa Boyd, at lboyd6@uco.edu.

SAFE Art Activity Night: At 7 p.m. in the Art and Design Building, the Student Alliance for Equality will have an interactive art activity night that is open for more members of the community to attend.