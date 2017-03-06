Around the Campus March 6- March 10, 2017

A look at events happening around UCO.
Around the Campus is a weekly compilation of events happening across and around the University of Central Oklahoma’s campus.
Monthly Events:
Women’s History Month: The UCO Women’s Outreach Center will celebrate Women’s History Month by highlighting contributions of women and celebrating the empowerment of females. They are asking students to submit a letter online on OrgSync to a notable women in history by March 30, 2017. The WOC will also host other events to celebrate Women’s History Month throughout March.
Weekly Events:
ICE Angels Donations March 6- March 10, 2017: The American Democracy Project will have a Donation Table under the clock tower by Broncho Lake between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. ADP will also accept donations in Thatcher Hall’s Room 121-C. ICE ANGELS donates hot and balanced meals, clothing, blankets and pet food to homeless individuals in the Edmond Oklahoma City Area.
Day-by-day:
Monday, March 6, 2017:
-
Contemporary Ceramics of North and South: At 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the Melton Gallery, artists that have spent 15 years documenting and collecting indigenous pottery from Ecuador will present an exhibition. The exhibition is intended to create a dialog between the traditional art of Ecuador and the contemporary American ceramics. For more information contact the event host Charleen Weidell at cweidell@uco.edu. This event is STLR-tagged by the tenets Global & Cultural Competency; Research, Creative & Scholarly Activities.
-
Non-Traditional Student Support Group: Beginning at 11 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 415, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a support group for students who are having issues balancing school, work and family.
-
Phi Alpha Theta Alumni Panel Luncheon: At 11:30 a.m. Phi Alpha Theta will host an alumni panel luncheon that features the Department of History & Geography alumni across the community. More information about the event can be found on OrgSync.
-
American Democracy Project Meeting: At noon in Thatcher Hall’s lobby, the American Democracy Project will have a meeting to plan spring events. ADP is looking for members who have ideas to encourage civic engagement on campus. Contact the American Democracy Project at adp@uco.edu for more information or RSVP to the meeting on OrgSync.
-
UCOSA Congress Meetings: At 1 p.m. in the Will Rogers Room on the fourth floor of the Nigh University Center, UCOSA Congress members will have their weekly congress meeting.
-
Got Stress Workshop: The Center for Counseling and Well-Being will hold a class on learning how to manage stress and college life in NUC Room 402 from 2-3 p.m
-
Book Talk and Signing with Alumnus Justin Castro: At 3 p.m. in the Liberal Arts Building’s Pegasus Theater, Justin Castro, an assistant professor of history at Arkansas State University, will be talking about and signing copies of his book, “Radio in Revolution: Wireless Technology and State Power in Mexico, 1897-1938.” Attendees will learn more about Mexico and the twentieth century’s technology revolution. This event is STLR-tagged by the Global & Cultural Competency; Research, Creative & Scholarly Activities tenets. More information can be found by contacting event host Patti Loughlin at ploughlin@uco.edu.
-
Life Skills Around Eating: At 3:30 p.m. in Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will be holding a free and confidential support group for those who suffer from eating disorders and symptoms that suggest eating disorders.
Tuesday, March 7, 2017:
-
SPB Paracord Bracelets: At 11 a.m. by Broncho Lake, members from the Student Programming Board will be out to help students make their own paracord bracelets or key chains.
-
This Month with SPB: At 11 a.m. members from the Student Programming Board will be in the Nigh University Center to talk about the events they have planned for March.
- SMART Recovery: At noon in the NUC Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will have a SMART Recovery meeting for those in recovery to learn skills to stay balanced and motivated in staying healthy. More information about the SMART Recovery can be found on www.smartrecovery.org.
-
Anger Tamers: At 1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will give confidential and free support for those who struggle with controlling anger.
Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation Nights: From 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Wellness Center, the Department of Wellness and Sport will offer various disability recreation opportunities on campus for all students, faculty and staff on various Tuesdays. All Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation nights are free for students with a valid UCO ID. For March 7 the sport will be wheelchair basketball intramurals. Additional information can be found by contacting Heather Kohl at hkohl@uco.edu.
Family Fun Night: At 6 p.m in the Human Environmental Sciences Building, single parents and grandparents with children are asked to come to enjoy a dinner from the Nutrition and Dietetics Department and also take free family photos by the Photography Club. There will also be family educational games and a fashion show. Families who attend will also recieve information about cooking a budget conscious meal. The event is STLR-tagged by the Health & Wellness; Service Learning & Civic Engagement tenets. More information can be found on OrgSync or by contacting the event host, Larissa Boyd, at lboyd6@uco.edu.
SAFE Art Activity Night: At 7 p.m. in the Art and Design Building, the Student Alliance for Equality will have an interactive art activity night that is open for more members of the community to attend.
Wednesday, March 8, 2017:
- Safe Spring Break: At 11 a.m. in the Common’s Volleyball Court, students are invited to attend a program that aims to teach students about alcohol and substance abuse and violence prevention. The program will help students with making healthy decisions over Spring Break. The program is STLR-tagged by Health & Wellness tenet. More information can be found by contacting event host Brittney Criswell at bcriswell@uco.edu or looking on OrgSync.
-
8K in a Day: This is an all-day fundraiser event at the University of Central Oklahoma by BronchoThon members who are aiming to raise $8,000 in one day.
- SPB Energized with FNC: At noon under the clock tower by Broncho Lake, members from the Student Programming Board will show students how to create their own protein filled snacks.
-
Seeking Strength: At 2 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will hold a free and confidential group for those dealing with trauma or substance abuse symptoms. The groups work on skills such as how to set boundaries in relationships, understanding triggers and learning how to self-care.
-
BGLTQ+ Support: From 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. in the NUC Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a support group for individuals thinking about coming out as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or for people who have recently come out and are seeking support. These groups are free and confidential.
-
Democracy Dialogue: International Women’s Day: At 5 p.m. in the Center for Transformative Learning Building’s Radke Fine Arts Theater, an event which will have a panel of women who will talk about their experiences with making laws. The panelist will also be open to answering any questions. The event’s sponsors include the Women’s Research Center and BGLTQ+ Student Center, American Democracy Project, and Democracy Dialogues. This event is STLR-tagged by the Leadership tenet. More information can be found by contacting event host Susan Scott at sscott@uco.edu.
- Design Movie Night: Urbanized: At 7 p.m. in the Center for Transformative Learning Building’s Radke Fine Arts Theater, an event hosted by the design department will feature a free design related documentrary film for UCO students, faculty, staff and other members of the UCO community. The event is STLR-tagged by Global and Cultural Competencies, Health and Wellness; and Service Learning and Civic Engagement tenets. More information can be found by contacting event host Mandy Horton at ahorton4@uco.edu.
- Glamazon: At 7:30 p.m. in the Nigh University Center Ballrooms, an event that will allow the UCO community to learn more about the art of drag by showing how the artists prepare for shows, why they do the performances and also highlighting the difference between drag and transgender. The event is STLR-tagged by Global & Cultural Competency tenet. More information can be found by contacting event host Caleb Cash at ccash3@uco.edu.
Thursday, March 9, 2017:
-
Seeking Strength: At 2 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will hold a free and confidential group for those dealing with trauma or substance abuse symptoms. The groups work on skills such as how to set boundaries in relationships, understanding triggers and learning how to self-care.
- Central Improv Weekly Meeting: At 3 p.m. in the Nigh University Center, Central Improv will have their weekly meeting to practice and improve their improv skills. The meetings are open to the UCO community.
-
Stress Paws: From 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will have therapy dogs to help students relieve stress every Thursday.
- Native Americans in Sciences Talk: At 3:30 p.m. in the Liberal Arts Building’s Pegasus Theater, Dr. Ruben Michael Ceballos will present “Global Science and the Native American Scientist.” Following Dr. Ceballos will be Dr. Joshua Ovila Marceau who will address ‘From Reservation to Dissertation: What Does it Take to Succeed in Academia?” This event is STLR-tagged by the Global & Cultural Competency; Research, Creative & Scholarly Activities tenets. More information can be found by contacting the event host, the Office of the Provost, at 405-974-3371.
-
SMART Recovery: At 5:30 p.m. at the International House, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will have a SMART Recovery meeting for those in recovery to learn skills to stay balanced and motivated in staying healthy.
Friday, March 10, 2017:
- Advisor Network Breakfast-Student Development: At 8 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Cherokee Room, the Student Organizations Office will offer the new Advisor Network Breakfast which will cover important topics for campus organization advisors. Attendees must reserve their spot through OrgSync. More information can be found on the UCO Events tab on OrgSync.com.
-
Anger Tamers: From 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will give confidential and free support for those who struggle with controlling anger.
-
Grief Group: Beginning at 11 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a grief group to individuals who are experiencing grief.
-
ACM General Meeting: At 2 p.m. members from the Association for Computing Machinery will have their general meeting in the Math and Computer Science Building’s Room 126.
March 13- March 17, 2017:
- UCO Spring Break: The University of Central Oklahoma will be closed for Spring Break. Classes will resume on March 20, 2017.
Information gathered for ‘Around the Campus’ can be found on UCO’s OrgSync page, uco.edu, blasts.uco.edu, Campus Activities and from other organizations across campus.
Leave a Reply