Around the Campus Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2017

A list of upcoming events on and off campus include:
Monday, Jan. 30, 2017:
-
MSA Library: In Howell Hall, representatives from the Muslim Student Association will be in Room 221N. MSA has created a library that lends textbooks to students at no cost. These textbooks are available for University Core classes. More information or to check book availability can be found by contacting bronchomsa@gmail.com or on OrgSync.com.
-
Non-Traditional Student Support Group: Beginning at 11 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 415, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a support group for students who are having issues balancing school, work and family.
-
UCOSA Congress Meetings: At 1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Will Rogers Room, UCOSA Congress members will have their weekly congress meeting.
-
Got Stress Workshop: The Center for Counseling and Well-Being will hold a class on learning how to manage stress and college life in NUC Room 402 from 2-3 p.m.
-
Life Skills Around Eating: At 3:30 p.m. in Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will be holding a free and confidential support group for those who suffer from eating disorders and symptoms that suggest eating disorders.
-
Lit at The Lab: From 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the UCO Jazz Lab, the New Plains Centre for Student Publishing will host their launch party and showcase musical performances, readings, conversation and free food. The event is free to attend and is open to the public.
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017:
-
Uninsured? Meet with a Healthcare Navigator: From 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center of Counseling and Well-Being will have a healthcare navigator to talk about health care options.
-
SPB Map it Out: Beginning at 11 a.m. by the clock tower near Broncho Lake, members of the Student Programming Board will be out to help students create magnets that have their favorite locations on them.
-
Lunar New Year: At noon, members from the Asian American Student Association will be outside by the blue tent to educate students at UCO about the Lunar New Year, the cycle of time switching from one Zodiac. AASA will have a booth with red “lucky” envelopes, chocolates and will also hand out educational material on the celebrations, customs and history surrounding the Lunar New Year.
-
SMART Recovery: At noon in the NUC Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will have a SMART Recovery meeting for those in recovery to learn skills to stay balanced and motivated in staying healthy. More information about the SMART Recovery can be found on www.smartrecovery.org.
-
Anger Tamers: From 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will give confidential and free support for those who struggle with controlling anger.
-
AASA General Body Meeting: At 4:15 p.m. the Asian American Student Association will meet for their general meeting in Room 316 in the Nigh University Center, according to the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
-
Pause for Laughter: Jessi Campbell: From 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the Nigh University Center, comedian Jessi Campbell, who was featured on Last Comic Standing on NBC, will have a comedy show for all UCO students, faculty and staff.
-
SPB General Member Meeting: At 7 p.m. in the Nigh University Center, the Student Programming Board will have their weekly general member meeting.
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017:
-
BGLTQ+ Support: From 2 p.m.- 3 p.m. in the NUC Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a support group for individuals thinking about coming out as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or for people who have recently come out and are seeking support. These groups are free and confidential.
-
Black History Month Kickoff: In the Nigh University Center’s Ballroom A, the Student Transformative Learning Record’s tenet, Global & Cultural Competencies, will have a program that will feature a keynote speaker as well as recognition of UCO students, faculty and staff for the kickoff of Black History Month.
-
African Student Association: From 4 -5 p.m. the African Student Association will have their meeting in the Nigh University Center.
Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017:
-
What’s Stuck With You?: From 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. by the clock tower, representatives from Campus Activities will be out for students who need to share something that is on their mind that they need to work on. SPB is asking students to write down what is “stuck” in their mind and to make a commitment to work on it.
-
TEDxUCO: From 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. in the Pegasus Theater in the Liberal Arts Building, the Student Transformative Learning Record is hosting TEDxUCO. The theme this year is “Live for tomorrow, today” which inspired by Albert Einstein’s quote: “Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning.” TEDxUCO will feature talks from UCO faculty, staff, students, alumni and people from the community. More information about the event can be found on http://events.uco.edu/tedxuco/
-
Stress Paws: From 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will have therapy dogs to help students relieve stress every Thursday.
-
SPB: Basketball Tailgate: Beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the UCO Field House the Pride and Traditions committee will have a tailgate for both men and women’s basketball.
-
Pre-Law Society Meeting: Beginning at 4 p.m. in the Room 221 in the Business building which will include a guest speaker from Oklahoma City University College of Law. For more information, contact Marty Ludlum in Room 116 in Thatcher Hall.
Friday, Feb. 3, 2017:
-
Anger Tamers: From 9 a.m.- 10 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will give confidential and free support for those who struggle with controlling anger.
-
Grief Group: Beginning at 11 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a grief group to individuals who are experiencing grief.
-
Lunch and Learn-Communication: Beginning at 12 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 202, the Student Organizations Office will offer a monthly “Lunch and Learn” session to improve leadership skills. The lunch portion is free, but attendee’s need to RSVP for the event.
-
Broncho Buddies Kickoff: At 6 p.m. in the Nigh University Center, members from the International Student Council will be hosting the Broncho Buddies Kickoff where American and International students will be paired for the first time.
Information gathered for ‘Around the Campus’ can be found on UCO’s OrgSync page, uco.edu, blasts.uco.edu, Campus Activities and from other organizations across campus.
