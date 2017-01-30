Around the Campus Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2017

A list of upcoming events on and off campus include:

Monday, Jan. 30, 2017:

Lit at The Lab : From 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the UCO Jazz Lab , the New Plains Centre for Student Publishing will host their launch party and showcase musical performances, readings, conversation and free food. The event is free to attend and is open to the public.

Life Skills Around Eating : At 3:30 p.m. in Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will be holding a free and confidential support group for those who suffer from eating disorders and symptoms that suggest eating disorders.

Got Stress Workshop : The Center for Counseling and Well-Being will hold a class on learning how to manage stress and college life in NUC Room 402 from 2-3 p.m.

UCOSA Congress Meetings : At 1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Will Rogers Room, UCOSA Congress members will have their weekly congress meeting.

Non-Traditional Student Support Group : Beginning at 11 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 415, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a support group for students who are having issues balancing school, work and family.

MSA Library : In Howell Hall, representatives from the Muslim Student Association will be in Room 221N. MSA has created a library that lends textbooks to students at no cost. These textbooks are available for University Core classes. More information or to check book availability can be found by contacting bronchomsa@gmail.com or on OrgSync.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017:

Uninsured? Meet with a Healthcare Navigator: From 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center of Counseling and Well-Being will have a healthcare navigator to talk about health care options.

SPB Map it Out: Beginning at 11 a.m. by the clock tower near Broncho Lake, members of the Student Programming Board will be out to help students create magnets that have their favorite locations on them.

Lunar New Year: At noon, members from the Asian American Student Association will be outside by the blue tent to educate students at UCO about the Lunar New Year, the cycle of time switching from one Zodiac. AASA will have a booth with red “lucky” envelopes, chocolates and will also hand out educational material on the celebrations, customs and history surrounding the Lunar New Year.

SMART Recovery: At noon in the NUC Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will have a SMART Recovery meeting for those in recovery to learn skills to stay balanced and motivated in staying healthy. More information about the SMART Recovery can be found on www.smartrecovery.org.

Anger Tamers: From 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will give confidential and free support for those who struggle with controlling anger.

AASA General Body Meeting: At 4:15 p.m. the Asian American Student Association will meet for their general meeting in Room 316 in the Nigh University Center, according to the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

Pause for Laughter: Jessi Campbell: From 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the Nigh University Center, comedian Jessi Campbell, who was featured on Last Comic Standing on NBC, will have a comedy show for all UCO students, faculty and staff.