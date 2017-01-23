Around the Campus Jan. 23-Jan. 27, 2017

A list of upcoming campus events.
2nd Annual Integrity Week Jan. 23, 2017—Jan. 27, 2017: In an effort to combat cheating and other misconduct, the University of Central Oklahoma is asking students to be proactive and pledge to promote benefits of integrity. There will be events throughout the week in honor of Integrity Week.
Monday, Jan. 23, 2017:
MSA Library: In Howell Hall, representatives from the Muslim Student Association will be in Room 221N. MSA has created a library that lends textbooks to students at no cost. These textbooks are available for University Core classes. More information or to check book availability can be found by contacting bronchomsa@gmail.com or on OrgSync.com.
Non-Traditional Student Support Group: Beginning at 11 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 415, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a support group for students who are having issues balancing school work and family.
Integrity Week Keynote Address: At 12 p.m. in the Center of Transformative Learning Building’s Radke Fine Arts Theatre, Dr. Dwight Adams, UCO Forensic Science Institute Director, will address the importance of having integrity as well as the consequences of lacking integrity. This event is STLR-tagged.
UCOSA Congress Meetings: At 1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Will Rogers Room, UCOSA Congress members will have their first meeting of the semester.
Got Stress Workshop: The Center for Counseling and Well-Being will hold a class on learning how to manage stress and college life in NUC Room 402 from 2-3 p.m.
Life Skills Around Eating: At 3:30 p.m. in Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will be holding a free and confidential support group for those who suffer from eating disorders and symptoms that suggest eating disorders.
Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017:
Social Justice Series: Issue to Action: From 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Central Station (HES), the Student Transformative Learning Record will meet once a month Tuesdays to discuss different social justice issues. The first installment of the series, ‘Can You HEAR Me?’ will be presented by Dr. Jewel Cowan and Dr. Sunshine Cowan. Information about the series can be found on OrgSync or by contacting Eric Hemphill at 405-974-3526.
Uninsured? Meet with a Healthcare Navigator: From 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center of Counseling and Well-Being will have a healthcare navigator to talk about health care options.
Emotional Fitness: Beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a wellness group that focuses on learning skills dealing with interpersonal effectiveness, mindfulness, emotion regulation and distress tolerance. The groups are free and confidential.
SPB Swap Your Pride: From 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. by the clock tower, the Student Programming Board will be taking gently-used t-shirts from other schools to exchange for a new UCO shirt. Old shirts will be donated to a local charity.
Lunch and Learn with Jasper House: From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center, UCO alumna, Maria Atkinson, will share how she founded Jasper House, a transitional and restorative home in Haiti. Atkinson will talk about human trafficking issues in Haiti though her photography.
Integrity Games: From 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. in the Wellness Center’s East Court, students can take part of Integrity Week by competing in teams to win prizes through games that test mental and physical abilities.
ORGSYNC 101: Beginning at 4 p.m. in the Administration Building’s Room 101A, the Student Organizations Office will offer an OrgSync training session to officers, advisors, or members of any organization on campus to learn tips and the basics of the system.
Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation Nights: From 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Wellness Center, the Department of Wellness and Sport will offer various disability recreation opportunities on campus for all students, faculty and staff on various Tuesdays. All Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation nights are free for students with a valid UCO ID. For Jan. 24, the sport will be sitting volleyball. Additional information can be found by contacting Heather Kohl at hkohl@uco.edu.
SAFE Open-Mic Night: At 7 p.m. in the Pegasus Theater (Room 121 in Liberal Arts Building), the Student Alliance for Equality will have an open-mic night for students to share poetry, prose, short drama and performance pieces.
UCO’s Faculty Artist Concert Series: At 7:30 p.m. in the UCO Jazz Lab, located at 100 E. Fifth St. in Edmond, UCO assistant professor of bass, Michael Geib, D.M., will perform a series of music titled “Solos and Duos” on the solo bass as well as in duos with other UCO music faculty and members. Tickets are free for students with a valid UCO ID and $10 for all others.
Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017:
Bagels for Change: From 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. around the clock tower, members of the American Association of University Women at Central will be collecting spare change in exchange for bagels.
Horticultural Club Meeting: From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Howell Hall’s Room 308, the Horticultural Club will meet to discuss semester events, projects and funding.
BGLTQ+ Support: From 12 p.m.- 1 p.m. in the NUC Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a support group for individuals thinking about coming out as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or for people who have recently come out and are seeking support. These groups are free and confidential.
Town Hall Meeting: Land Run Murals: Beginning at 5 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Ballrooms B and C, there will be a town hall meeting to discuss the land run murals on the Communications Building. More information about the town hall meeting is available by contacting Lindsey Churchill, Ph.D. at lchurchill@uco.edu.
Title IX & Dine : From 6 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room (NUC 326), the Student Transformative Learning Record will host an event for Bronchos to come learn their rights under Title IX from a panel consisting of the Title IX Coordinator, Director of Employee Relations, Prevention & Advocacy Coordinator and Director of Student Conduct.
Integrity Week: Film, Food and Forum: Beginning at 7 p.m. in the Pegasus Theater (LAR 121), the Student Transformative Learning Record will host an forum for Integrity Week that will feature a short documentary as well as provide free food for attendees. This event it STLR-tagged.
Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017:
SPB Flippin Into The Semester: From 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. around the clock tower, members from the Student Programming Board will be out to help students create a photo flip book.
Got Stress? Workshop: Beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the NUC Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a workshop to learn new strategies for combatting stress. All groups are free and confidential.
Stress Paws: From 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, , the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will have therapy dogs to help students relieve stress every Thursday.
Farewell Reception for Marco Rodriguez: Beginning at 3 p.m. in the Leadership Lounge (Admin Building) there will be a farewell reception for Marco Rodriguez, assistant director of Education Abroad.
Integrity Forum: Beginning at 5 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Will Rogers Room, students can meet in a open discussion about integrity in everyday life. There will be free food and refreshments provided.
Welcome Back Concert: Beginning at 6:30 p.m . in the NUC Ballroom A, Campus Activities will host a back-to-school concert featuring three local bands and a hot chocolate tasting contest.
Friday, Jan. 27, 2017:
Anger Tamers: From 9 a.m.- 10 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will give confidential and free support for those who struggle with controlling anger.
