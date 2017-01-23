Around the Campus Jan. 23-Jan. 27, 2017

2nd Annual Integrity Week Jan. 23, 2017—Jan. 27, 2017: In an effort to combat cheating and other misconduct, the University of Central Oklahoma is asking students to be proactive and pledge to promote benefits of integrity. There will be events throughout the week in honor of Integrity Week.

Monday, Jan. 23, 2017:

Life Skills Around Eating : At 3:30 p.m. in Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will be holding a free and confidential support group for those who suffer from eating disorders and symptoms that suggest eating disorders.

Got Stress Workshop : The Center for Counseling and Well-Being will hold a class on learning how to manage stress and college life in NUC Room 402 from 2-3 p.m.

UCOSA Congress Meetings : At 1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Will Rogers Room, UCOSA Congress members will have their first meeting of the semester.

Integrity Week Keynote Address : At 12 p.m. in the Center of Transformative Learning Building’s Radke Fine Arts Theatre, Dr. Dwight Adams, UCO Forensic Science Institute Director, will address the importance of having integrity as well as the consequences of lacking integrity. This event is STLR-tagged.

Non-Traditional Student Support Group : Beginning at 11 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 415, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a support group for students who are having issues balancing school work and family.

MSA Library : In Howell Hall, representatives from the Muslim Student Association will be in Room 221N. MSA has created a library that lends textbooks to students at no cost. These textbooks are available for University Core classes. More information or to check book availability can be found by contacting bronchomsa@gmail.com or on OrgSync.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017:

Social Justice Series: Issue to Action: From 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Central Station (HES), the Student Transformative Learning Record will meet once a month Tuesdays to discuss different social justice issues. The first installment of the series, ‘Can You HEAR Me?’ will be presented by Dr. Jewel Cowan and Dr. Sunshine Cowan. Information about the series can be found on OrgSync or by contacting Eric Hemphill at 405-974-3526.

Uninsured? Meet with a Healthcare Navigator: From 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center of Counseling and Well-Being will have a healthcare navigator to talk about health care options.

Emotional Fitness: Beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a wellness group that focuses on learning skills dealing with interpersonal effectiveness, mindfulness, emotion regulation and distress tolerance. The groups are free and confidential.

SPB Swap Your Pride: From 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. by the clock tower, the Student Programming Board will be taking gently-used t-shirts from other schools to exchange for a new UCO shirt. Old shirts will be donated to a local charity.

Lunch and Learn with Jasper House: From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center, UCO alumna, Maria Atkinson, will share how she founded Jasper House, a transitional and restorative home in Haiti. Atkinson will talk about human trafficking issues in Haiti though her photography.

Integrity Games: From 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. in the Wellness Center’s East Court, students can take part of Integrity Week by competing in teams to win prizes through games that test mental and physical abilities.

ORGSYNC 101: Beginning at 4 p.m. in the Administration Building’s Room 101A, the Student Organizations Office will offer an OrgSync training session to officers, advisors, or members of any organization on campus to learn tips and the basics of the system.

Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation Nights: From 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Wellness Center, the Department of Wellness and Sport will offer various disability recreation opportunities on campus for all students, faculty and staff on various Tuesdays. All Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation nights are free for students with a valid UCO ID. For Jan. 24, the sport will be sitting volleyball. Additional information can be found by contacting Heather Kohl at hkohl@uco.edu.

SAFE Open-Mic Night: At 7 p.m. in the Pegasus Theater (Room 121 in Liberal Arts Building), the Student Alliance for Equality will have an open-mic night for students to share poetry, prose, short drama and performance pieces.