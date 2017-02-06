Around the Campus Feb. 6-Feb 10, 2017

A list of upcoming events on and off campus include:

Monday, Feb. 6, 2017:

LGBTQ+ Public Administration & Policy: Then, Now, What is Next?: At 6 p.m. in Grand Ballroom C (NUC), Pi Alpha Alpha will host a STLR-approved speaker presentation featuring Dr. Wallace Swan, a scholar on LGBT public policy issues. The presentation will include historical points of view on LGBTQ+ public policies as well as the recent advances of national, state and local policy. Dr. Swan will also speak about the challenges that the public may face in the future. Pi Alpha Alpha partnered with UCO’s SAFE, Praxis, LGBTQIA+ Faculty and Staff Association, Freedom Oklahoma and The Gayly .

Life Skills Around Eating : At 3:30 p.m. in Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will be holding a free and confidential support group for those who suffer from eating disorders and symptoms that suggest eating disorders.

Got Stress Workshop : The Center for Counseling and Well-Being will hold a class on learning how to manage stress and college life in NUC Room 402 from 2-3 p.m.

UCOSA Congress Meetings : At 1 p.m. in the Virginia Lamb Room in the Human Environmental Science Building, UCOSA Congress members will have their weekly congress meeting.

American Democracy Project Meeting : At noon in Thatcher Hall’s lobby, the American Democracy Project will have a meeting to plan spring events. ADP is looking for members who have ideas to encourage civic engagement on campus. Contact the American Democracy Project at adp@uco.edu for more information or RSVP to the meeting on OrgSync.

Non-Traditional Student Support Group : Beginning at 11 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 415, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a support group for students who are having issues balancing school, work and family.

OrgSync 101 : At 9 a.m. in the Administration Building’s Room 101A, the Student Organizations Office will offer training for officers, advisors or members of organizations who need to learn the basics of OrgSync, as well as any helpful tips.

MSA Library : In Howell Hall, representatives from the Muslim Student Association will be in Room 221N. MSA has created a library that lends textbooks to students at no cost. These textbooks are available for University Core classes. More information or to check book availability can be found by contacting bronchomsa@gmail.com or on OrgSync.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017:

The Vagina Monologues Auditions : From 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 113, the Women’s Outreach Center will have audtions for “The Vagina Monologues” written by Eve Ensler. Auditions are open to all UCO staff, faculty and students living as women. Cast members are required to perform on Feb. 23, 2017. Scripts can be picked up at the Women’s Outreach Center (NUC 113) or the Office of Diversity and Inclusion (NUC 211). Auditions will continue through Feb. 9. Contact Chrissy Kyles for more information at woc@uco.edu or call 405-974-3626.

Faculty and Conduct Lunch and Learn: From 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Virginia Lamb Living Room (HES 109) presenters from the Office of Student Conduct will answer questions to faculty on how to utilize their services, such as how to report an incident to OSC. To attend, RSVP with OSC Director Chris Snoddy at CSnoddy@uco.edu.

This Month with SPB: At 11 a.m. members from the Student Programming Board will have an activity table in the Nigh University Center near the food courts to talk about events they have planned for February.

SMART Recovery: At noon in the NUC Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will have a SMART Recovery meeting for those in recovery to learn skills to stay balanced and motivated in staying healthy. More information about the SMART Recovery can be found on www.smartrecovery.org.

Anger Tamers: From 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will give confidential and free support for those who struggle with controlling anger.

How to Land Your First Job Panel: Beginning at 3 p.m. in the Nigh University Center, Praxis has asked members from the State, Local and National levels to talk to students about what they are looking for during the hiring process. They will also talk about what to do and ask during an interview, what experiences are most valued and how to negotiate a contract.

Be-YOU-tiful: Beginning at 7 p.m. the Black Student Association will have members in the Cherokee Room to help women and men improve esteem and body image. They will also discuss the statistics about topics such as self-esteem, eating disorders and suicides.

SAFE Movie Night: At 7 p.m. the Student Alliance for Equality will have special screening in Liberal Arts Building’s Pegasus Theatre for students, faculty, staff and members of the community.