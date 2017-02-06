Around the Campus Feb. 6-Feb 10, 2017

A list of events happening around the UCO campus.
A list of upcoming events on and off campus include:
Monday, Feb. 6, 2017:
-
MSA Library: In Howell Hall, representatives from the Muslim Student Association will be in Room 221N. MSA has created a library that lends textbooks to students at no cost. These textbooks are available for University Core classes. More information or to check book availability can be found by contacting bronchomsa@gmail.com or on OrgSync.com.
-
OrgSync 101: At 9 a.m. in the Administration Building’s Room 101A, the Student Organizations Office will offer training for officers, advisors or members of organizations who need to learn the basics of OrgSync, as well as any helpful tips.
-
Non-Traditional Student Support Group: Beginning at 11 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 415, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a support group for students who are having issues balancing school, work and family.
-
American Democracy Project Meeting: At noon in Thatcher Hall’s lobby, the American Democracy Project will have a meeting to plan spring events. ADP is looking for members who have ideas to encourage civic engagement on campus. Contact the American Democracy Project at adp@uco.edu for more information or RSVP to the meeting on OrgSync.
-
UCOSA Congress Meetings: At 1 p.m. in the Virginia Lamb Room in the Human Environmental Science Building, UCOSA Congress members will have their weekly congress meeting.
-
Got Stress Workshop: The Center for Counseling and Well-Being will hold a class on learning how to manage stress and college life in NUC Room 402 from 2-3 p.m.
-
Life Skills Around Eating: At 3:30 p.m. in Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will be holding a free and confidential support group for those who suffer from eating disorders and symptoms that suggest eating disorders.
-
LGBTQ+ Public Administration & Policy: Then, Now, What is Next?: At 6 p.m. in Grand Ballroom C (NUC), Pi Alpha Alpha will host a STLR-approved speaker presentation featuring Dr. Wallace Swan, a scholar on LGBT public policy issues. The presentation will include historical points of view on LGBTQ+ public policies as well as the recent advances of national, state and local policy. Dr. Swan will also speak about the challenges that the public may face in the future. Pi Alpha Alpha partnered with UCO’s SAFE, Praxis, LGBTQIA+ Faculty and Staff Association, Freedom Oklahoma and The Gayly.
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017:
- The Vagina Monologues Auditions: From 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 113, the Women’s Outreach Center will have audtions for “The Vagina Monologues” written by Eve Ensler. Auditions are open to all UCO staff, faculty and students living as women. Cast members are required to perform on Feb. 23, 2017. Scripts can be picked up at the Women’s Outreach Center (NUC 113) or the Office of Diversity and Inclusion (NUC 211). Auditions will continue through Feb. 9. Contact Chrissy Kyles for more information at woc@uco.edu or call 405-974-3626.
-
Faculty and Conduct Lunch and Learn: From 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Virginia Lamb Living Room (HES 109) presenters from the Office of Student Conduct will answer questions to faculty on how to utilize their services, such as how to report an incident to OSC. To attend, RSVP with OSC Director Chris Snoddy at CSnoddy@uco.edu.
-
This Month with SPB: At 11 a.m. members from the Student Programming Board will have an activity table in the Nigh University Center near the food courts to talk about events they have planned for February.
-
SMART Recovery: At noon in the NUC Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will have a SMART Recovery meeting for those in recovery to learn skills to stay balanced and motivated in staying healthy. More information about the SMART Recovery can be found on www.smartrecovery.org.
-
Anger Tamers: From 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will give confidential and free support for those who struggle with controlling anger.
-
How to Land Your First Job Panel: Beginning at 3 p.m. in the Nigh University Center, Praxis has asked members from the State, Local and National levels to talk to students about what they are looking for during the hiring process. They will also talk about what to do and ask during an interview, what experiences are most valued and how to negotiate a contract.
-
Be-YOU-tiful: Beginning at 7 p.m. the Black Student Association will have members in the Cherokee Room to help women and men improve esteem and body image. They will also discuss the statistics about topics such as self-esteem, eating disorders and suicides.
-
SAFE Movie Night: At 7 p.m. the Student Alliance for Equality will have special screening in Liberal Arts Building’s Pegasus Theatre for students, faculty, staff and members of the community.
-
Application Deadline for Truman Scholar: The last day to apply to become a 2017 Truman Scholar is Feb. 7. To apply, visit http://www.truman.gov.
Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017
-
Seeking Strength: At 1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will hold a free and confidential group for those dealing with trauma or substance abuse symptoms. The groups work on skills such as how to set boundaries in relationships, understanding triggers and learning how to self-care.
-
BGLTQ+ Support: From 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. in the NUC Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a support group for individuals thinking about coming out as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or for people who have recently come out and are seeking support. These groups are free and confidential.
-
African Student Association Meeting: At 4 p.m. the African Student Association will meet for their general meeting in the Nigh University Center.
-
Design Movie Night: Between the Folds: At 7 p.m. in the Radke Fine Arts Theatre (CTL), the design department will have the Design Movie Night event, which happens 3 times per semester. The movie is open to all UCO students, faculty, staff and community. The event is also STLR-tagged.
-
SPB Central Perk Presents Raquel Lily and Seth Cook: UCO’s Student Programming Board will host YouTube sensations Raquel Lily and Seth Cook for their second annual Central Perk Night. For more information, contact the SPB through Campus Activities at 405-974-2363 and SPB@uco.edu.
Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017:
-
Stress Paws: From 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will have therapy dogs to help students relieve stress every Thursday.
-
NASA Craft Night: Valentine Beaded Rings: The Native American Student Association will be in the Cherokee Room in the Nigh University Center at 5:30 p.m. to make beaded rings. NASA asks for RSVPs for this event so they can buy enough supplies.
-
SMART Recovery: At 5:30 p.m. at the International House, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will have a SMART Recovery meeting for those in recovery to learn skills to stay balanced and motivated in staying healthy. More information about the SMART Recovery can be found on www.smartrecovery.org.
Friday, Feb. 10, 2017:
-
Anger Tamers: From 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will give confidential and free support for those who struggle with controlling anger.
-
Grief Group: Beginning at 11 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a grief group to individuals who are experiencing grief.
-
Round Table: At 3 p.m. at Cafe Evoke, the French Club will meet to drink coffee and practice speaking French.
-
Mr. Central Pageant: At 7 p.m. in Constitution Hall the Men’s Programming Board will have a talent show for Mr. UCO. Those who participate have the opportunity to win $5000 in scholarship and tuition waivers.
Information gathered for ‘Around the Campus’ can be found on UCO’s OrgSync page, uco.edu, blasts.uco.edu, Campus Activities and from other organizations across campus.
