Around the Campus Feb. 27- March 3, 2017

Around the Campus is a weekly compilation of events happening across and around the University of Central Oklahoma ’s campus.

Day-by-day:

Monday, Feb. 27, 2017:

BSA Meeting : At 5:30 p.m. in the Will Rogers Room, located on the fourth floor of the Nigh University Center, members from the Black Student Association will meet to discuss upcoming events that either need to be planned or executed.

Life Skills Around Eating : At 3:30 p.m. in Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will be holding a free and confidential support group for those who suffer from eating disorders and symptoms that suggest eating disorders.

Got Stress Workshop : The Center for Counseling and Well-Being will hold a class on learning how to manage stress and college life in NUC Room 402 from 2-3 p.m

UCOSA Congress Meetings : At 1 p.m. in the Will Rogers Room on the fourth floor of the Nigh University Center, UCOSA Congress members will have their weekly congress meeting.

Non-Traditional Student Support Group : Beginning at 11 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 415, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a support group for students who are having issues balancing school, work and family.

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017:

MindStrength: At noon, in the Wellness Center Room 104, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a workshop for students faculty and staff to work on lessening anxiety, improving sleep, balancing emotions and improving the ability to stay calm in tough situations. More information can be found on OrgSync.com.

SPBe a Hero: At noon in the Nigh University Center’s Cherokee Room, members from the Student Programming Board will have a leadership lunch. More information can be found on OrgSync.com.

Anger Tamers: At 1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will give confidential and free support for those who struggle with controlling anger.

ACM General Meeting: At 1:45 p.m. in the Math and Computer Science Building’s Room 126, the Association for Computing Machinery at UCO will have their general meeting.

SWE Monthly Meeting: At 3 p.m. in Howell Hall, the Society of Women Engineers will have a meeting to discuss regional and national conferences as well as events.

Connections: At 4 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being is offering a workshop to help build skills for getting involved on campus.

Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation Nights: From 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Wellness Center, the Department of Wellness and Sport will offer various disability recreation opportunities on campus for all students, faculty and staff on various Tuesdays. All Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation nights are free for students with a valid UCO ID. For Feb. 28, the sport will be wheelchair basketball. Additional information can be found by contacting Heather Kohl at hkohl@uco.edu.

Menstruation Celebration: At 6 p.m. UCO Health Peer Leaders, Women’s Outreach Center and the American Association of University Women are teaming up to address the stigma around periods through health education and advocacy. For more information visit the OrgSync page for the UCO Peer Health Leaders.

Your Eating Disorder Questions Answered: At 6 p.m. in the Wellness Center’s Room 127 a panel of experts will discuss questions about eating disorders. The audience will be able to text in their questions to the panel anonymously to provide a confidential atmosphere for participants. More information can be found on the Center for Counseling and Well-Being’s OrgSync page.