Around the Campus Feb. 20- Feb. 25, 2017

Kateleigh Mills is the editor-in-chief of The University of Central Oklahoma's newspaper, The Vista. Mills is currently studying journalism at the University of Central Oklahoma.

A list of upcoming campus events.

Around the Campus is a weekly compilation of events happening across and around the University of Central Oklahoma’s campus.

Weekly Events:

Your Inner Immigrant Deadline: Feb. 21, 2017: Members of the UCO community are being asked to submit to D2L a 3 page essay on the stories of how their families came to the United States in order to receive STLR credit for global and culture awareness. More information can be found on OrgSync or by contacting event host Elizabeth Overman at eoverman@uco.edu. STLR tenet: Global & Cultural Competency.

Big Pink Volleyball Tournament Feb. 20- Feb. 23, 2017: The Big Pink Volleyball Tournament will be held in the UCO Wellness Center from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. through Thursday Feb. 23, 2017. The proceeds raised from the tournament will be donated to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure-Central and Western Oklahoma. The Big Pink Executive Committee aims to spread awareness to UCO community members about breast cancer and prevention efforts.

Day-by-day:

Monday, Feb. 20, 2017:

Non-Traditional Student Support Group : Beginning at 11 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 415, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a support group for students who are having issues balancing school, work and family.

American Democracy Project Meeting : At noon in Thatcher Hall’s lobby, the American Democracy Project will have a meeting to plan spring events. ADP is looking for members who have ideas to encourage civic engagement on campus. Contact the American Democracy Project at adp@uco.edu for more information or RSVP to the meeting on OrgSync.

UCOSA Congress Meetings : At 1 p.m. in the Will Rogers Room on the fourth floor of the Nigh University Center, UCOSA Congress members will have their weekly congress meeting.

Got Stress Workshop : The Center for Counseling and Well-Being will hold a class on learning how to manage stress and college life in NUC Room 402 from 2-3 p.m.

Life Skills Around Eating : At 3:30 p.m. in Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will be holding a free and confidential support group for those who suffer from eating disorders and symptoms that suggest eating disorders.

Big Pink Volleyball: At 4 p.m. in the Wellness Center, the philanthropic volleyball tournament will raise money for the Susan G. Komen for the Cure- Central and Western Oklahoma. The proceeds will go directly to men and women affected by breast cancer in Central Oklahoma. More information can be found on OrgSync.com.

Safe Zone Ally Training Session: At 6 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 320C, the Student Alliance for Equality will offer a training session for student participants in order to create a more supportive and inclusive environment by providing a “safe space” for discussions. The training will also provide resources for expression, sexuality, gender and identity.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017:

Social Justice Series: Issue to Action: From 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Central Station (HES), the Office of Sustainability will meet once a month on a Tuesday to discuss different social justice issues as part of the 2017 Social Justice Series: Issue to Action. The topic for this second installment will be about health equity in Oklahoma. Health equity is the “study and causes of differences in the quality of health and healthcare” across different areas. More information can be found on OrgSync or by contacting Eric Hemphill at 405-974-3526. This is also a STLR-tagged event by the tenet Service Learning & Civic Engagement.

Homelessness 101: From 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Feb. 21 – Feb. 23, the American Democracy Project will have several booths near the Nigh University Center’s cafeteria to discuss different issues involving the homelessness situation in Oklahoma. More information about the booths can be found here on OrgSync.com.

SPB: Scrub it Up: From 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. near the clock tower by Broncho Lake, members from the Student Programming Board will be helping students create their own bath scrubs.

SMART Recovery: At noon in the NUC Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will have a SMART Recovery meeting for those in recovery to learn skills to stay balanced and motivated in staying healthy. More information about the SMART Recovery can be found on www.smartrecovery.org.

Anger Tamers: At 1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will give confidential and free support for those who struggle with controlling anger.

ACM General Meeting : At 1:45 p.m. in the Math and Computer Science Building’s Room 126, the Association for Computing Machinery at UCO will have their general meeting.

SAFE 'Woke 101' Panel Discussion: At 7 p.m. in Constitution Hall in the Nigh University Center, the Student Alliance for Equality will host a special Black History Month event called 'Woke 101' where they will have a panel of members from the executive board of Black Lives Matter. The event is open for the UCO community and aims to discuss topics such as how to practice intersectional activism.

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017:

NAACP Toy Drive: From 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the Nigh University Center’s second floor, members from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will collect toys to send to Children’s Hospital at the OU Medical Center.

Seeking Strength : At 1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will hold a free and confidential group for those dealing with trauma or substance abuse symptoms. The groups work on skills such as how to set boundaries in relationships, understanding triggers and learning how to self-care.

BGLTQ+ Support : From 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. in the NUC Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a support group for individuals thinking about coming out as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or for people who have recently come out and are seeking support. These groups are free and confidential.

African Student Association Meeting : At 4 p.m. the African Student Association will meet for their general meeting in the Nigh University Center.

Pornography Debate: At 5:30 p.m. in the Will Rogers Room, the National Organization for Women will host a debate for students to discuss the pros and cons of pornography through health and wellness. Experts on gender and sexuality will also be at the debate.

Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017:

Labyrinth Across Academic Disciplines : Beginning at 1 p.m. in the Health and Physical Education Building’s Room 16, Dr. Rudebock will discuss the six tenets of Transformative Learning and also discuss the labyrinth and how it can be utilized. This is a STLR-tagged event by the Health & Wellness tenet. More information can be found by contacting the event host Melissa Powers at mpowers3@uco.edu.

Old North Grand Reopening: From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. the grand reopening for Old North will be held. There will also be docents on each floor to answer questions and provide historic context about the building.

Civic Engagement and Personal Mythology: At 3 p.m. the Quad W111, Alumni Zachary Sumner will speak on the importance of civic engagement and also the challenges of being a first generation student. This event is STLR-tagged by the Service Learning & Civic Engagement tenet. More information can be found by contacting event host Kama King, kking51@uco.edu.

Central Improv Weekly Meeting: At 3 p.m. in the Nigh University Center, Central Improv will have their weekly meeting to practice and improve their improv skills. The meetings are open to the UCO community.

Stress Paws: From 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. in the Nigh University Center's Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will have therapy dogs to help students relieve stress every Thursday.

Leadership Film Series: Miss Evers Boys : At 6 p.m. in the Quad TV Lounge, the 1997 film starring Alfre Woodard and Laurence Fishburne, “Miss Evers’ Boys” will show as part of the Leadership Film Series. More information can be found on OrgSync.com.

Dating in the USA: At 6 p.m. at the UCO International House, SPEAK educators will speak to international students about navigating new cultural norms around the dating culture in the United States. The event is STLR-tagged by the Health & Wellness tenet. More information can be found by contacting the event host Michelle Stansel at mstansel@uco.edu.

The Vagina Monologues : At 7:30 p.m. in the Liberal Arts Building’s Pegasus Theater, UCO’s Women’s Outreach Center and the American Association of University Women will host Eve Ensler’s “Vagina Monologues” performed by UCO students, faculty and staff.

Friday, Feb. 24, 2017:

Anger Tamers: From 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will give confidential and free support for those who struggle with controlling anger.

Blood Drive: At 9 a.m. in the Nigh University Center, the Athletic Training Student Association at UCO will have a blood drive with the Oklahoma Blood Institute to kick off the Athletic Trainer’s Month in March.

Grief Group: Beginning at 11 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a grief group to individuals who are experiencing grief.

Information gathered for ‘Around the Campus’ can be found on UCO’s OrgSync page, uco.edu, blasts.uco.edu, Campus Activities and from other organizations across campus.