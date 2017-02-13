Around the Campus Feb. 13-Feb. 18, 2017

Kateleigh Mills is the editor-in-chief of The University of Central Oklahoma's newspaper, The Vista. Mills is currently studying journalism at the University of Central Oklahoma.

A list of upcoming campus events.

Around the Campus is a weekly compilation of events happening across and around the University of Central Oklahoma’s campus.

Weekly Events:

Love Boldly Week Feb. 13 – Feb. 18, 2017: The UCO Women’s Outreach Center, American Association of University Women, UCO Peer Health Leaders, UCO Project SPEAK, UCO’s Women’s Research Center and UCO’s BGLTQ+ Center have teamed together to provide events throughout the week to encourage students to love themselves first. The organizations are asking students to take steps to “celebrate and strengthen your self-confidence, your body, your relationship skills and your future.”

Your Inner Immigrant Feb. 14 – Feb. 21, 2017: Members of the UCO community are being asked to submit to D2L a 3 page essay on the stories of how their families came to the United States in order to receive STLR credit for global and culture awareness. More information can be found on OrgSync or by contacting event host Elizabeth Overman at eoverman@uco.edu. STLR tenet: Global & Cultural Competency

Day-by-day:

Monday, Feb. 13, 2017:

MSA Library : In Howell Hall, representatives from the Muslim Student Association will be in Room 221N. MSA has created a library that lends textbooks to students at no cost. These textbooks are available for University Core classes. More information or to check book availability can be found by contacting bronchomsa@gmail.com or on OrgSync.com. The last day for the MSA Library is Feb. 15, 2017.

Non-Traditional Student Support Group : Beginning at 11 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 415, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a support group for students who are having issues balancing school, work and family.

The Fantastic Cure : From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Campus Activities will be out by the clock tower near Broncho Lake to offer an “intensive game course” for students. More information can be found at OrgSync.com.

Love Boldly Week: Condoms and Candy Bars: From 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center near the food court, Peer Health Leaders will have a table to pass out free condoms and candy.

UCOSA Congress Meetings : At 1 p.m. in the Will Rogers Room on the fourth floor of the Nigh University Center, UCOSA Congress members will have their weekly congress meeting.

Got Stress Workshop : The Center for Counseling and Well-Being will hold a class on learning how to manage stress and college life in NUC Room 402 from 2-3 p.m.

Life Skills Around Eating : At 3:30 p.m. in Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will be holding a free and confidential support group for those who suffer from eating disorders and symptoms that suggest eating disorders.

FAT General Body Meeting: From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. the Black Student Association will meet in the Will Rogers Room for their executive board and general body members to discuss events and projects that need to be completed.

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017:

Love Boldly Week: Love Your Body Day : From 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center near the food court, the American Association of University Women will ask students to share what they love about their body as well as decorate a t-shirt to proclaim confidence and strength about their bodies.

Oklahoma Higher Education Day: At 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oklahoma State Capital, UCO students, faculty and staff are invited to come and talk to state-elected and appointed leaders about priorities at our state colleges and universities. For more information visit OrgSync.com. The event is also STLR-tagged by the Leadership; Service Learning & Civic Engagement tenet.

SHARETHELOVEUCO.com: Students are asked to go online from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. to write positive messages to refugees, LGBTQ+ persons, international students, immigrants and first Americans in the UCO community. The messages may appear on the website. The event also will count towards STLR credit if students submit their UCO email with their messages on the website. The STLR tenets for the event is Global & Cultural Competency, Health & Wellness and Service Learning & Civic Engagement.

SPBe Loving: From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. by the clock tower, members from the Student Programming Board will be out to help people create Valentines Day cards for loved ones.

Valentines Day Fundraiser : From 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. the Horticultural Club will have a fundraiser at Alfredo’s Mexican Grill, located at 3409 S. Broadway in Edmond. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards the club’s projects at UCO.

: From 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. the Horticultural Club will have a fundraiser at Alfredo’s Mexican Grill, located at 3409 S. Broadway in Edmond. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards the club’s projects at UCO. MindStrength: Beginning at noon, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will be in the Quad in Room W112 for a workshop that helps individuals deal with anxiety and are intended to help improve sleep as well as the ability to stay calm.

SMARTRecovery: At noon in the NUC Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will have a SMART Recovery meeting for those in recovery to learn skills to stay balanced and motivated in staying healthy. More information about the SMART Recovery can be found on www.smartrecovery.org.

Anger Tamers: At 1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will give confidential and free support for those who struggle with controlling anger.

AASA General Body Meeting: At 4:15 p.m. the Asian American Student Association will meet for their general meeting in Room 320C in the Nigh University Center.

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017:

Lasso of Truth : From 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. by the clock tower, members from Campus Activities will be outside for students to learn information about breast cancer and the effects.

: From 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. by the clock tower, members from Campus Activities will be outside for students to learn information about breast cancer and the effects. Love Your Skin – Body Positivity Day : From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Will Rogers Room, UCO artists will have an art show centered around body positivity. Students that attend the show can learn about diverse body types.

: From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Will Rogers Room, UCO artists will have an art show centered around body positivity. Students that attend the show can learn about diverse body types. NAACP Toy Drive: From 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. members from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will collect toys to send to Children’s Hospital at the OU Medical Center.

Seeking Strength: At 1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will hold a free and confidential group for those dealing with trauma or substance abuse symptoms. The groups work on skills such as how to set boundaries in relationships, understanding triggers and learning how to self-care.

BGLTQ Support: From 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. in the NUC Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a support group for individuals thinking about coming out as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or for people who have recently come out and are seeking support. These groups are free and confidential.

African Student Association Meeting: At 4 p.m. the African Student Association will meet for their general meeting in the Nigh University Center.

The Pink Knight: At 7 p.m. in Constitution Hall, Campus Activities will show the movie Batman: The Dark Knight. Popcorn and candy will be at the event. More information can be found on OrgSync.



Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017:

Central Improv Weekly Meeting: At 3 p.m. in the Nigh University Center, will have a weekly meeting open to anyone on campus.

Love Boldly Week: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful): From 11 a.m-1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center near the food court, students can remove their makeup and take pictures, “allowing their natural beauty to shine through, makeup wipes.”

Stress Paws: From 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will have therapy dogs to help students relieve stress every Thursday.

SMART Recovery: At 5:30 p.m. at the International House, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will have a SMART Recovery meeting for those in recovery to learn skills to stay balanced and motivated in staying healthy. More information about the SMART Recovery can be found on www.smartrecovery.org.

William Shakespeare’s ‘As You Like It’: At 7:30 in the Mitchell Hall Theatre, the College of Fine Arts and Design and Department of Theatre Arts will present ‘As You Like It’ for students, faculty and staff as well as the surrounding community. The show is free for current students who have their UCO ID. More information can be found on mitchellhalltheatre.com. The event is also STLR-tagged by the tenets Global & Cultural Competency; Research, Creative & Scholarly Activity.

Heart Beat: At 8 p.m. in the Central Plaza Ballroom, the Electronic Dance Music at University of Central Oklahoma will have a dance party for the UCO community.

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017:

Anger Tamers: From 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will give confidential and free support for those who struggle with controlling anger.

Grief Group: Grief Group: Beginning at 11 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a grief group to individuals who are experiencing grief.

SPB Presents Slam Poet Louis Conphliction: At 6 p.m. in the Radke Fine Arts Theatre, slam poet, rapper, singer and entertainer, Louis Conphliction will perform for the UCO community. More information can be found on OrgSync.

Friday Night Live Show: At 8 p.m. in the NUC Constitution Hall, Campus Activities will host FNL, a rendition of comedy similar to Saturday Night Live. The admission is free to for students and community members.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017:

Bringing in the Bystander: At 11 a.m. in the Center for Transformative Learning’s Room 108, SPEAK Educators will hold a workshop, titled “Bringing in the Bystander.” The workshop is intended to “show the UCO campus community how they can effectively and safely intervene in cases of sexual violence that they witness.” The event is also STLR-tagged with tenets: Health & Wellness; Leadership.

Information gathered for ‘Around the Campus’ can be found on UCO’s OrgSync page, uco.edu, blasts.uco.edu, Campus Activities and from other organizations across campus.