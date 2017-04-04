Around the Campus April 3 – April 7, 2017

Around the Campus is a weekly compilation of events happening across and around the University of Central Oklahoma ’s campus.

Day-by-day:

Monday, April 3, 2017:

Non-Traditional Student Support Group: Beginning at 11 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 415, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a support group for students who are having issues balancing school, work and family.

American Democracy Project Meeting: At 12:00 p.m. in Thatcher Hall Room 121, the American Democracy Project will be preparing for civic engagement opportunities on campus.

UCOSA Congress Meetings: At 1 p.m. in the Will Rogers Room on the fourth floor of the Nigh University Center, UCOSA Congress members will have their weekly congress meeting.

Edmond Hope Donations and Service: Tabling Event: At 11 a.m. in the Nigh University Center, there will be a tabling event to collect donations for the Edmond Hope Center. Volunteers will donate their time to the center on April 14 and April 28. Volunteers who help at the tabling event or at the center will also receive STLR credit. The tenet for this event is the Service Learning & Civic Engagement. For more information contact event host Susan Scott at sscott@uco.edu.

Got Stress Workshop: The Center for Counseling and Well-Being will hold a class on learning how to manage stress and college life in NUC Room 402 from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Life Skills Around Eating: At 3:30 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will be holding a free and confidential support group for those who suffer from eating disorders and symptoms that suggest eating disorders.

Dining in the Dark: At 5:30 p.m. in the Nigh University Center Ballrooms, there will be aSTLR-tagged “Dining in the Dark” event for students who will wear blindfolds as they dine. This allows attendees to experience first-hand what someone with visual disabilities experiences when dining. For more information contact event host Angela Page at apage4@uco.edu. The STLR-tenets for this event include Global & Cultural Competency; Service Learning & Civic Engagement.

ADSA Bake Sale: From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the CFAD Arts and Design Student Association will be holding a bake sale to fund the organizations marketing on campus. The event will be held at a table in the Nigh University Center across from the food court.