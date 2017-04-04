Around the Campus April 3 – April 7, 2017
Around the Campus is a weekly compilation of events happening across and around the University of Central Oklahoma’s campus.
Day-by-day:
Monday, April 3, 2017:
-
Non-Traditional Student Support Group: Beginning at 11 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 415, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a support group for students who are having issues balancing school, work and family.
-
American Democracy Project Meeting: At 12:00 p.m. in Thatcher Hall Room 121, the American Democracy Project will be preparing for civic engagement opportunities on campus.
-
UCOSA Congress Meetings: At 1 p.m. in the Will Rogers Room on the fourth floor of the Nigh University Center, UCOSA Congress members will have their weekly congress meeting.
-
Edmond Hope Donations and Service: Tabling Event: At 11 a.m. in the Nigh University Center, there will be a tabling event to collect donations for the Edmond Hope Center. Volunteers will donate their time to the center on April 14 and April 28. Volunteers who help at the tabling event or at the center will also receive STLR credit. The tenet for this event is the Service Learning & Civic Engagement. For more information contact event host Susan Scott at sscott@uco.edu.
-
Got Stress Workshop: The Center for Counseling and Well-Being will hold a class on learning how to manage stress and college life in NUC Room 402 from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.
-
Life Skills Around Eating: At 3:30 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will be holding a free and confidential support group for those who suffer from eating disorders and symptoms that suggest eating disorders.
-
Dining in the Dark: At 5:30 p.m. in the Nigh University Center Ballrooms, there will be aSTLR-tagged “Dining in the Dark” event for students who will wear blindfolds as they dine. This allows attendees to experience first-hand what someone with visual disabilities experiences when dining. For more information contact event host Angela Page at apage4@uco.edu. The STLR-tenets for this event include Global & Cultural Competency; Service Learning & Civic Engagement.
-
ADSA Bake Sale: From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the CFAD Arts and Design Student Association will be holding a bake sale to fund the organizations marketing on campus. The event will be held at a table in the Nigh University Center across from the food court.
-
Raising Hope Donations: The American Democracy Project will be in Thatcher Hall 121-C, accepting donations of new and/ or gently used clothing (shirts, pants, dresses, belts, bags, shoes, etc.) for children and adults to be used in their Pop-Up Thrift Shop. The Thrift Shop will be held from April 17th to 21st to benefit the Edmond Hope Center, helping families in the area who are in crisis. Donations can be made anytime between the 5th and 14th of April.
Tuesday, April 4, 2017:
-
This Month with SPB: At 11 a.m. at the activity table by the Nigh University Center food court, SPB will be letting students know about what’s happening on campus for the month of April, as well as handing out promo items for students that follow SPB on social media.
-
SMART Recovery: At noon in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will have a SMART Recovery meeting for those in recovery to learn skills to stay balanced and motivated in staying healthy.
-
Anger Tamers: At 1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will give confidential and free support for those who struggle with controlling anger.
-
QPR Training: Starting at 2 p.m. in Education 302, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will be hosting a suicide prevention education course to recognize warning signs and how to give hope and help.
-
Desi Night: At 6 p.m. in Plunkett Park, the Indian Student Association will be hosting a night of dancing, food, and India history to show the students at UCO different aspects of the Indian culture.
-
Raising Hope Donations: The American Democracy Project will be in Thatcher Hall 121-C, accepting donations of new and/ or gently used clothing (shirts, pants, dresses, belts, bags, shoes, etc.) for children and adults to be used in their Pop-Up Thrift Shop. The Thrift Shop will be held from April 17th to 21st to benefit the Edmond Hope Center, helping families in the area who are in crisis. Donations can be made anytime between the 5th and 14th of April.
Wednesday, April 5, 2017:
-
Blood Drive: At 11 a.m. in the Nigh University Ballroom B, the UCOSA will be hosting the Spring Blood Drive, inviting students to come in and donate blood.
-
Wednesday Bible Study: Christians on Campus will be holding a bi-weekly Bible study to gather and read at 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the Night University Center.
-
Seeking Strength: At 1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will hold a free and confidential group for those dealing with trauma or substance abuse symptoms. The groups work on skills such as how to set boundaries in relationships, understanding triggers and learning how to self-care.
-
BGLTQ+ Support: From 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. in the NUC Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a support group for individuals thinking about coming out as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or for people who have recently come out and are seeking support. These groups are free and confidential.
-
Globalizing Sexuality: From 6 to 7 p.m., the UCO Peer Health Leaders will be partnering with other organizations on campus, as well as professors to share hitory on sexual health and reproductive justice in countries such as Puerto Rico and Guatemala. For more information, call 405-974-2320.
-
Design Movie Night: Sign Painters: At 7 p.m. in the CTL – Radke Fine Arts Theatre, the Student Trnsformative Learning Record will host another Design Movie night, featuring design related documentary Sign Painters. For more information, contact event host Mandy Horton at ahorton4@uco.edu.
-
Raising Hope Donations: The American Democracy Project will be in Thatcher Hall 121-C, accepting donations of new and/ or gently used clothing (shirts, pants, dresses, belts, bags, shoes, etc.) for children and adults to be used in their Pop-Up Thrift Shop. The Thrift Shop will be held from April 17th to 21st to benefit the Edmond Hope Center, helping families in the area who are in crisis. Donations can be made anytime between the 5th and 14th of April.
Thursday, April 6, 2017:
-
Blood Drive: At 11 a.m. in the Nigh University Ballroom B, the UCOSA will be hosting the Spring Blood Drive, inviting students to come in and donate blood.
-
SPB Release Your Inner Child: At 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the Campus Activities Council will have play-doh, a ball pit and games to test childhood memory at the Broncho Lake Clock Tower.
-
Seeking Strength: At 2 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will hold a free and confidential group for those dealing with trauma or substance abuse symptoms. The groups work on skills such as how to set boundaries in relationships, understanding triggers and learning how to self-care.
-
Central Improv Weekly Meeting: At 3 p.m. in the Nigh University Center, Central Improv will have their weekly meeting to practice and improve their improv skills. The meetings are open to the UCO community.
-
Stress Paws: From 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will have therapy dogs to help students relieve stress every Thursday.
-
Thursday Bible Study: Christians on Campus will be holding a bi-weekly Bible study to gather and read at 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the Night University Center.
-
F.T.K. Final Tour: At 5:00 p.m. at 700 N. Chowning Ave., Sigma Alpha Epsilon will be hosting an event in with teams of four members will be playing games of basketball, veolleyball, foursquare, and pingpong. As each team advances they will play a different game. The event will be benefitting BronchoThon and the Children’s Miracle Network.
-
SMART Recovery: At 5:30 p.m. at the International House, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will have a SMART Recovery meeting for those in recovery to learn skills to stay balanced and motivated in staying healthy.
-
Raising Hope Donations: The American Democracy Project will be in Thatcher Hall 121-C, accepting donations of new and/ or gently used clothing (shirts, pants, dresses, belts, bags, shoes, etc.) for children and adults to be used in their Pop-Up Thrift Shop. The Thrift Shop will be held from April 17th to 21st to benefit the Edmond Hope Center, helping families in the area who are in crisis. Donations can be made anytime between the 5th and 14th of April.
Friday, April 7, 2017:
-
Anger Tamers: From 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will give confidential and free support for those who struggle with controlling anger.
-
Grief Group: Beginning at 11 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a grief group to individuals who are experiencing grief.
-
GYT at UCO: STI Testing: From 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.in the Wellness Center, Lab Room 125, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will by offering confidential STI testing, provided by nurses from the OKC County Health Department. The testing will have a fee of $20, but students will not be turned away if they cannot pay.
-
Lunch and Learn – Officer Training: In the Nigh University Center, room 202, from 12 to 1 p.m., the Student Organizations office will be hosting their monthly Lunch and Learn on how to be a better leader. Spots must be reserved. Students can register through OrgSync under the Student Organizations Office page.
-
Raising Hope Donations: The American Democracy Project will be in Thatcher Hall 121-C, accepting donations of new and/ or gently used clothing (shirts, pants, dresses, belts, bags, shoes, etc.) for children and adults to be used in their Pop-Up Thrift Shop. The Thrift Shop will be held from April 17th to 21st to benefit the Edmond Hope Center, helping families in the area who are in crisis. Donations can be made anytime between the 5th and 14th of April.
Information gathered for ‘Around the Campus’ can be found on UCO’s OrgSync page, uco.edu, blasts.uco.edu, Campus Activities and from other organizations across campus.