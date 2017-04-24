Around the Campus April 24- April 28, 2017

Around the Campus is a weekly compilation of events happening across and around the University of Central Oklahoma ’s campus.

Day-by-day:

Monday, April 24, 2017:

Islamic Art Poster Presentations: From 6-8 p.m. on the second floor of the Max Chambers Library, students will exhibit posters about Islamic art and architecture. The event is STLR-tagged by the Global & Cultural Competencies and Research, Creative & Scholarly Activities tenets.

Life Skills Around Eating : At 3:30 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will be holding a free and confidential support group for those who suffer from eating disorders and symptoms that suggest eating disorders.

Got Stress Workshop : The Center for Counseling and Well-Being will hold a class on learning how to manage stress and college life in NUC Room 402 from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

UCOSA Congress Meeting : At 1 p.m. in the Will Rogers Room on the fourth floor of the Nigh University Center, UCOSA Congress members will have their weekly congress meeting.

SPB Cap Decorating : At 11 a.m. Members from the Student Programming Board will be out by the clock tower near Broncho Lake to help seniors decorate their caps. They will provide supplies to decorate caps and will have caps available for those who don’t have one.

Non-Traditional Student Support Group : Beginning at 11 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 415, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a support group for students who are having issues balancing school, work and family.

Tuesday, April 25, 2017:

Navigate : At 8 p.m. in the Nigh University Center students are able to come together and share their faith with other students and learn about bridging the gospel cross culturally, share testimonies, do outreaches, pray for the campus, and learn to celebrate and support each other through successes and failures.

S.I.S.T.A Circles : At 7 p.m. in Nigh University Center’s Room 202, the Black Student Association will have their ‘Sisters Inspiring Sisters Through Achievement’ discussion in fellowship circles. The circles will also be a time to talk about topics that are relevant while also creating a safe space to come up with solutions.

SMART Recovery : At 5:30 p.m. a SMART Recovery meeting will be held in the Center for Counseling and Well-Being where people in recovery can learn to achieve and maintain a positive balanced lifestyle, build and maintain motivation, and learn healthy ways to live a balanced life.

Connections : At 4 p.m. in the Broncho Wellness Hub at Commons 1116, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a group to increase communication and social skills by discovering events and activities on campus to experience.

Anger Tamers : At 1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will give confidential and free support for those who struggle with controlling anger.

SMART Recovery : At noon in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will have a SMART Recovery meeting for those in recovery to learn skills to stay balanced and motivated in staying healthy.

MindStrength : At noon, in the Wellness Center Room 104, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a workshop for students, faculty and staff to work on lessening anxiety, improving sleep, balancing emotions and improving the ability to stay calm in tough situations. More information can be found on OrgSync.com.

Wednesday, April 26, 2017:

Honor Denim Day Symposium : From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Ballroom A, there will be a symposium in recognition of sexual assault awareness month. Honor Denim Day is the result of a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court that overturned a rape conviction because of the victim’s tight jeans. The symposium will feature jeans decorated by community partners that work in an effort to respond to sexual assault in the state. More information about the event can be found by contacting the event host, Brittney Criswell at b criswell@uco.edu. This event is also STLR-tagged by the Global & Cultural Competencies; Health & Wellness; Leadership tenets.

Surviving Life Off-Campus: At 11 a.m. near the blue tent by Broncho Lake, Members from Off-Campus Life will be out to give UCO students information about how to transition to off campus. The event is geared towards students who are considering moving off campus or for the families of non-traditional students.

War in Syria New York Times Discussion Three Part Series: Beginning at 12:30 p.m. in the Radke Fine Arts Theater located in the Center for Transformative Learning Building, the American Democracy Project will host a three part “New York Times discussion series” on the War in Syria. The event is open to the public. The event is also STLR-tagged by the Global & Cultural Competency tenet. More information can be found on OrgSync or by contacting the event host, Susan Scott at sscott@uco.edu.

Seeking Strength: At 1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will hold a free and confidential group for those dealing with trauma or substance abuse symptoms. The groups work on skills such as how to set boundaries in relationships, understanding triggers and learning how to self-care.

BGLTQ+ Support: From 2 p.m. in the NUC Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a support group for individuals thinking about coming out as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or for people who have recently come out and are seeking support. These groups are free and confidential.

2017 Central 5K Run-Walk: At 3 p.m. at the 2017 Central 5K Run-Walk will begin at Plunkett Park on UCO’s campus. Registration is free for the run-walk which can be accessed through the Centralities page. Participants also must agree to the University’s Liability Waiver. The event is open to all full-time faculty and staff. The first 150 people to register will also receive a free event t-shirt.