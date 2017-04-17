Around the Campus April 17- April 21, 2017

Around the Campus is a weekly compilation of events happening across and around the University of Central Oklahoma’s campus.

Weekly Events:

Raising Hope Donations: The American Democracy Project will be by the Broncho Lake Clock Tower to have a Pop Up Thrift Shop Fundraiser from April 17th to 21st to benefit the Edmond Hope Center, helping families in the area who are in crisis. The shop will be open from 12-2 p.m. on Monday and Friday and 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. To sign up to volunteer for the thrift shop, contact the event coordinator at tjohnson95@uco.edu.

Make an Impact Week: All week long Make an Impact Week will be having volunteer and service learning opportunities for students all around campus. There will be opportunities to serve the UCO community and the Edmond community.

Day-by-day:

Monday, April 17, 2017:

Non-Traditional Student Support Group : Beginning at 11 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 415, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a support group for students who are having issues balancing school, work and family.

Got Stress Workshop : The Center for Counseling and Well-Being will hold a class on learning how to manage stress and college life in NUC Room 402 from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Life Skills Around Eating : At 3:30 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will be holding a free and confidential support group for those who suffer from eating disorders and symptoms that suggest eating disorders.

Male an Impact Week: Garden Party : At 2 p.m. The Office of Sustainability will have a garden party for Make an Impact Week in the Suites Garden where students can meet and learn from employers that make a difference in their community.

Fight and a Feast: At 6 p.m. in the Nigh University Ballrooms A, B and C, the Fencing Club at UCO will have an educational event for the UCO community about the history of fencing. There will be speakers at the event as well as a tournament between the UCO Fencing Club members.

Tuesday, April 18, 2017:

Mental Health First Aid : From 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. in the Virginia Lamb Room (HES), the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will have a training opportunity to learn about mental health first aid which teaches how to understand and react to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders. More information can be found by calling 405-974-2215, or visiting their office in the Nigh University Center, Room 402.

Social Justice Series: Impact Careers Panel : From 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. located outside at the Chickasaw Plaza Amphitheatre near Old North, the Office of Sustainability will meet to discuss different social justice issues as part of the 2017 Social Justice Series. The last session will feature a discussion of how to make “your area of passion into a career.” There will be a panel consisting of Elizabeth Enck from Career Services, Cyndi Munson, Johnson Bridgewater and Nancy Snow. More information can be found on Facebook, emailing volunteer@uco.edu or calling 405-974-2621. This is also a STLR-tagged event by the tenet Service Learning & Civic Engagement.

Omega Psi Phi: Women’s Appreciation Table : At noon in the Nigh University Center near the food court, members from Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will have a women’s appreciation event where they will offer roses, candy, and motivational messages to women.

SPBe a Hero : At noon in the Cherokee Room, Campus Activities will have the final leadership lunch of the semester and they will be discussing the ways to be a heroic leader and relevance of serving others.

Connections : At 4 p.m. in the Broncho Wellness Hub at Commons 1116, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a group to increase communication and social skills by discovering events and activities on campus to experience.

SMART Recovery : At 5:30 p.m. a SMART Recovery meeting will be held in the Center for Counseling and Well-Being where people in recovery can learn to achieve and maintain a positive balanced lifestyle, build and maintain motivation, and learn healthy ways to live a balanced life.

Navigate: At 8 p.m. in the Nigh University Center students are able to come together and share their faith with other students and learn about bridging the gospel cross culturally, share testimonies, do outreaches, pray for the campus, and learn to celebrate and support each other through successes and failures.

Wednesday, April 19, 2017:

Focus on Home : The Volunteer and Service Learning Center is going to be at Focus on Home’s warehouse to give students a chance to volunteer by either organizing and sorting through donations or they can help create homes for Oklahoma City families. The volunteering will take two to four hours depending on the project assigned.

Kinesiology and Health Studies Symposium: At 9 a.m. the Student Transformative Learning Record in the Wantland Hall Gymnasium will have a symposium to highlight the transformative accomplishments of KHS students and share their research and leadership projects.

War in Syria New York Times Discussion Three part series : At noon in the Radke Fine Arts Theatre, the American Democracy Department will host the second part of a New York Times discussion series over the war in Syria.

Seeking Strength : At 1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will hold a free and confidential group for those dealing with trauma or substance abuse symptoms. The groups work on skills such as how to set boundaries in relationships, understanding triggers and learning how to self-care.

BGLTQ+ Support : From 2 p.m. in the NUC Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a support group for individuals thinking about coming out as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or for people who have recently come out and are seeking support. These groups are free and confidential.

Design Movie Night: Sign Painters : At 7 p.m. in the CTL – Radke Fine Arts Theatre, the Student Transformative Learning Record will host another Design Movie night, featuring design related documentary Sign Painters . For more information, contact event host Mandy Horton at ahorton4@uco.edu.

Sushi Roll Night : At 6 p.m. in the Nigh University Center Ballrooms the Asian American Student Association will be having a sushi roll night where they will teach students how to roll sushi, dine with each ingredient, the history of sushi and allow guests to experience Japanese culture through Japanese Calligraphy and the Hibiki Drummers.

The Hook Up: At 7 p.m. in Constitution Hall, Campus Activities will have a line of speakers come and speak about sexual assault and the hook up culture in an interactive and interesting way.

Thursday, April 20, 2017:

Focus on Home : The Volunteer and Service Learning Center is going to be at Focus on Home’s warehouse to give students a chance to volunteer by either organizing and sorting through donations or they can help create homes for Oklahoma City families. The volunteering will take two to four hours depending on the project assigned.

UCO Earth Day Fair Plant Sale: From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. the Horticultural Club will be selling plants they cultivated, as well as hand-painted pots. All proceeds go towards the organization’s programming and events.

SPB Get the Dirt on Worms with VSLC : At 11 a.m. by the Broncho Lake Clocktower, members from Student Programming Board will help students make their own “dirt cups” with chocolate pudding, Oreos, and gummy worms. Students will be asked questions about worm facts and how they are essential to Earth.

Thursday Bible Study : Christians on Campus will be holding a bi-weekly Bible study to gather and read at 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the Night University Center.

Seeking Strength: At 2 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will hold a free and confidential group for those dealing with trauma or substance abuse symptoms. The groups work on skills such as how to set boundaries in relationships, understanding triggers and learning how to self-care.

Central Improv Weekly Meeting: At 3 p.m. in the Nigh University Center, Central Improv will have their weekly meeting to practice and improve their improv skills. The meetings are open to the UCO community.

Stress Paws: From 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will have therapy dogs to help students relieve stress every Thursday.

SMART Recovery: At 5:30 p.m. at the International House, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will have a SMART Recovery meeting for those in recovery to learn skills to stay balanced and motivated in staying healthy.

Friday, April 21, 2017:

Marathon Station Prep : At 7 a.m. the Student Transformative Learning Record at the OKC National Memorial will help the OKC National Memorial get ready for the Memorial Marathon.

Anger Tamers: From 9 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will give confidential and free support for those who struggle with controlling anger.

Grief Group: Beginning at 11 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a grief group to individuals who are experiencing grief.

SPB Celebrates BRocks Birthday : At 11 a.m. by BRock, between the Max Chambers Library and Housing and Dining Office, members from the Student Programming Board will celebrate BRocks birthday. There will be cupcakes and ice cream available to all students who come by and celebrate the iconic rock’s third birthday.

Star Wars Ball: At 7 p.m. in the Nigh Univeristy Center, Fandoms Anonymous will be having their 4th annual ball and it will be Star Wars themed and all who attend are asked to dress accordingly. There will be music, snacks, dancing and costume contests for everyone who attends.

Information gathered for ‘Around the Campus’ can be found on UCO’s OrgSync page, uco.edu, blasts.uco.edu, Campus Activities and from other organizations across campus.