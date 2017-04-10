Around the Campus April 10 – April 14, 2017

Around the Campus is a weekly compilation of events happening across and around the University of Central Oklahoma ’s campus.

Day-by-day:

Monday, April 10, 2017:

Non-Traditional Student Support Group: Beginning at 11 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 415, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a support group for students who are having issues balancing school, work and family.

UCOSA Congress Meetings: At 1 p.m. in the Will Rogers Room on the fourth floor of the Nigh University Center, UCOSA Congress members will have their weekly congress meeting.

Got Stress Workshop: The Center for Counseling and Well-Being will hold a class on learning how to manage stress and college life in NUC Room 402 from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Life Skills Around Eating: At 3:30 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will be holding a free and confidential support group for those who suffer from eating disorders and symptoms that suggest eating disorders.

OrgSync 101: At 4 p.m. in the Administration Building’s Room 101A, members from the Student Organizations Office will offer a training session on OrgSync for officers, advisors or members of organizations across campus.

Leadership in Brexit and the Age of Trump: At 6 p.m. in the Pegasus Theatre located in the Liberal Arts Building, Dr. Martin Farr from Newcastle University, UK, will address Brexit and President Trump in terms of leadership. There will also be a question and answer segment following Dr. Farr’s presentation. The event is STLR-tagged by the Leadership tenet. More information about the event can be found by contacting Patti Loughlin at ploughlin@uco.edu.

Step Show: At 7 p.m. in the Nigh University Center, the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated will host a show for their Delta Week to show their culture and give information about the sorority.