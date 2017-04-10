Around the Campus April 10 – April 14, 2017
Around the Campus is a weekly compilation of events happening across and around the University of Central Oklahoma’s campus.
Day-by-day:
Monday, April 10, 2017:
Non-Traditional Student Support Group: Beginning at 11 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 415, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a support group for students who are having issues balancing school, work and family.
UCOSA Congress Meetings: At 1 p.m. in the Will Rogers Room on the fourth floor of the Nigh University Center, UCOSA Congress members will have their weekly congress meeting.
Got Stress Workshop: The Center for Counseling and Well-Being will hold a class on learning how to manage stress and college life in NUC Room 402 from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Life Skills Around Eating: At 3:30 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will be holding a free and confidential support group for those who suffer from eating disorders and symptoms that suggest eating disorders.
OrgSync 101: At 4 p.m. in the Administration Building’s Room 101A, members from the Student Organizations Office will offer a training session on OrgSync for officers, advisors or members of organizations across campus.
Leadership in Brexit and the Age of Trump: At 6 p.m. in the Pegasus Theatre located in the Liberal Arts Building, Dr. Martin Farr from Newcastle University, UK, will address Brexit and President Trump in terms of leadership. There will also be a question and answer segment following Dr. Farr’s presentation. The event is STLR-tagged by the Leadership tenet. More information about the event can be found by contacting Patti Loughlin at ploughlin@uco.edu.
Step Show: At 7 p.m. in the Nigh University Center, the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated will host a show for their Delta Week to show their culture and give information about the sorority.
Raising Hope Donations: The American Democracy Project will be in Thatcher Hall 121-C, accepting donations of new and/ or gently used clothing (shirts, pants, dresses, belts, bags, shoes, etc.) for children and adults to be used in their Pop-Up Thrift Shop. The Thrift Shop will be held from April 17th to 21st to benefit the Edmond Hope Center, helping families in the area who are in crisis. Donations can be made anytime between the 5th and 14th of April.
Tuesday, April 11, 2017:
SPB Build-A-Broncho: At 11 a.m. at the Max Chambers Library, members from the Student Programming Board will be out to receive donated books to Millwood Public Schools in exchange to Build-A-Broncho.
MindStrength: At noon, in the Wellness Center Room 104, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a workshop for students, faculty and staff to work on lessening anxiety, improving sleep, balancing emotions and improving the ability to stay calm in tough situations. More information can be found on OrgSync.com.
SMART Recovery: At noon in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will have a SMART Recovery meeting for those in recovery to learn skills to stay balanced and motivated in staying healthy.
Anger Tamers: At 1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will give confidential and free support for those who struggle with controlling anger.
Connections: At 4 p.m. in the Broncho Wellness Hub at Commons 1116, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a group to increase communication and social skills by discovering events and activities on campus to experience.
Movie Night: At 5 p.m. in the International House, the Vietnamese Student Association will have a movie night.
Desi Night: At 6 p.m. in Plunkett Park, the Indian Student Association will be hosting a night of dancing, food, and India history to show the students at UCO different aspects of the Indian culture.
European Night: At 6:30 in the Cherokee Room, the European Student Association will have an event for the UCO community to check out European cultures while also having a variety of European food to try. According the European Student Association’s post on OrgSync, the food will be from France, Germany, Finland, Norway, Bulgaria, Spain, Netherlands, Ukraine and Italy.
S.I.S.T.A Circles: At 7 p.m. in Nigh University Center’s Room 202, the Black Student Association will have their ‘Sisters Inspiring Sisters Through Achievement’ discussion in fellowship circles. The circles will also be a time to talk about topics that are relevant while also creating a safe space to come up with solutions.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017:
War in Syria New York Times Discussion Three Part Series: Beginning at 12:30 p.m. in the Radke Fine Arts Theater located in the Center for Transformative Learning Building, the American Democracy Project will host a three part “New York Times discussion series” on the War in Syria. This event will be the first part of the three part series that will address the war on refugees. Each of the parts will have a new guest speaker. The event is open to the public. There will be refreshments and snack on a “first come first serve basis.” The event is also STLR-tagged by the Global & Cultural Competency tenet. More information can be found on OrgSync, by contacting ADP at 405-974-3504, and by contacting the event host, Susan Scott at sscott@uco.edu.
Wednesday Bible Study: Christians on Campus will be holding a bi-weekly Bible study to gather and read at 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the Night University Center.
Seeking Strength: At 1 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will hold a free and confidential group for those dealing with trauma or substance abuse symptoms. The groups work on skills such as how to set boundaries in relationships, understanding triggers and learning how to self-care.
-
BGLTQ+ Support: From 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. in the NUC Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a support group for individuals thinking about coming out as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or for people who have recently come out and are seeking support. These groups are free and confidential.
Childcare and Resource Expo: At 4 p.m. in the Nigh University Center located in the 2nd floor hallway, the Department of Off-Campus Life will host the Childcare & Resource Expo for the UCO community to help make connections in the childcare options “in the surrounding areas.” The expo will also have representatives from Infant Crisis Services and other resources. More information can be found by contacting Jasmyn Scott at 405-974-3655 or jscott65@uco.edu.
Thursday, April 13, 2017:
Thursday Bible Study: Christians on Campus will be holding a bi-weekly Bible study to gather and read at 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the Night University Center.
Seeking Strength: At 2 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will hold a free and confidential group for those dealing with trauma or substance abuse symptoms. The groups work on skills such as how to set boundaries in relationships, understanding triggers and learning how to self-care.
Central Improv Weekly Meeting: At 3 p.m. in the Nigh University Center, Central Improv will have their weekly meeting to practice and improve their improv skills. The meetings are open to the UCO community.
Stress Paws: From 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will have therapy dogs to help students relieve stress every Thursday.
SMART Recovery: At 5:30 p.m. at the International House, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will have a SMART Recovery meeting for those in recovery to learn skills to stay balanced and motivated in staying healthy.
Man UP (Re) Defining Masculinity: At 6 p.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Heritage Room (326) the Center for Counseling and Well-Being, SPEAK Educators and other UCO and community partners will discuss the definition of masculinity in today’s society. They will also discuss societal pressures placed on men that could “manifest misogyny” and or where “violence is seen as the norm.” This event is also STLR-tagged by the Health and Wellness and Leadership tenets. More information can be found by contacting event host Michelle Stansel at mstansel@uco.edu.
SPB: Recreate: At 7 p.m. in the Nigh University Center, members from the Student Programming Board will offer an event for students to come and “put their own twist on thrift shop clothes.” More information can be found by contacting Campus Activities at 405-974-2363.
Friday, April 14, 2017:
Anger Tamers: From 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will give confidential and free support for those who struggle with controlling anger.
Grief Group: Beginning at 11 a.m. in the Nigh University Center’s Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer a grief group to individuals who are experiencing grief.
Edmond Hope Center Donations and Service: At 2 p.m. in the Wellness Center and at the Edmond Hope Center, the Student for Transformative Learning Record is offering STLR credit under the Service Learning & Engagement tenet for any UCO student to “see how resources work within the community.” More information about the event can be found by contacting the event host, Susan Scott at sscott@uco.edu.
Mr. and Miss UCO International: At 7 p.m. in Constitution Hall, the International Student Council will host their annual pageant to highlight “the talent, culture and diversity of UCO’s international community.” The event is also STLR-tagged by the Global & Cultural Competency tenet. More information can be found by contacting event host Jared Scism at jscism@uco.edu.
Information gathered for ‘Around the Campus’ can be found on UCO’s OrgSync page, uco.edu, blasts.uco.edu, Campus Activities and from other organizations across campus.