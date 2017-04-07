ACM Metro Music Fest Hits Bricktown This Weekend

Musicians perform during the 2016 Metro Music Fest in Bricktown hosted by ACM@UCO. The 2017 Metro Music Fest will take place on April 8, hosting more than 60 bands. (Provided/ UCO Photo Services).

The Metro Music Fest will hit Bricktown again this year on April 8 with more than 60 bands performing, including indie rock band Guided by Voices. The event is free and open to the public.

Student bands and national artists are set to perform on nine different stages from noon to midnight. A variety of genres will be represented, including hip hop, indie folk, rock and electronic. Guided by Voices will take the stage at The Criterion at 10:30 p.m.

This is the eighth year the festival has been hosted by UCO’s Academy of Contemporary Music.

“I think music and art creates a better quality of life for everyone,” ACM CEO Scott Booker said.

Oklahoma City – ACM@UCO’s Metro Music Fest – at Criterion theater in Bricktown. Free! Saturday April 8, 10:30pm. https://t.co/RhZVhCzyaP pic.twitter.com/u8KKHnascJ — Guided By Voices (@GBVTweets) March 1, 2017

Hundreds of ACM students will be performing, assisting with production and volunteering for the event. Booker said performing at the festival gives artists an experience to point back to later on in their careers.

“It adds to the story of what they’re doing as an artist,” Booker said.

Ciara Reese is a Music Production major with a minor in Music Performance. This is her first time to perform at the Metro Music Fest. She will sing songs from her self-produced EP, “Unpredictable,” which is set to release in May under her artist name, Ciara Brooke.

“I’m most looking forward to sharing all my new songs,” Reese said. “It’s pretty much just five of my favorite songs that I’ve written.”

A single from the EP, “Can You Handle Me,” will be available on online music services, including iTunes and Google Play, in a few weeks.

Reese will take the Lower Bricktown Fountain Stage outside of Harkins Bricktown Cinemas at 1 p.m.

Some new features added this year are food trucks and children’s activities. The children’s festival will be from noon to 4 p.m. with a Disney’s Frozen-themed sing-a-long and meet and greet at 1 p.m.

The Spaghetti Eddie will perform for the children at 2:45 p.m. These activities will be at the AT&T Main Stage east of Zio’s Italian Kitchen.

“Film and Music: How The Industries Connect” is a panel designed to connect musicians to filmmakers. The panel will be presented by the Oklahoma Film and Music Office and the deadCENTER Film Festival from noon to 2 p.m. in ACM’s Songwriting Room.

The full line-up of performances, activities and locations can be found on ACM’s website, acm.uco.edu.