VA pick said to have crashed car while drunk

Katherine WinnickiApril 25, 2018 4:03 pm

FILE – In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, in Washington. Now it’s Washington’s turn to examine Jackson. The doctor to Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and now Donald Trump is an Iraq War veteran nominated to head the Department of Veterans Affairs. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

A summary of allegations against President Donald Trump’s pick to head the Department of Veterans Affairs says he recklessly prescribed drugs, had his own private stock of controlled substances and got drunk and crashed a government car.

The summary was released by Democrats as the White House rallied behind Dr. Ronny Jackson.

Based on conversations with 23 of Jackson’s colleagues and former colleagues, the review says Jackson was nicknamed “Candyman” by White House staff because he would provide prescriptions without paperwork. Drugs he prescribed included Ambien, used for sleep, and Provigil, used to help wake up.

The colleagues and former colleagues also told congressional staffers that there were multiple incidents of drunkenness on duty and said Jackson got drunk at a Secret Service going-away party and wrecked a government car.

Jackson says he “never wrecked a car.”

 

