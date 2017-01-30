UCO President Don Betz Responds to Donald Trump’s Travel Ban

January 30, 2017
UCO President Don Betz on Monday released a statement in response to the immigration orders issued by President Donald Trump.

The University of Central Oklahoma’s president on Monday released a statement in response to the recent immigration orders issued by President Donald Trump. The orders resulted in widespread confusion and protests at airports across the U.S. over the weekend.

Read President Betz’s statement below or access it here.

Oklahoma legislators Sen. Jim Inhofe and Sen. James Lankford also released statements about Trump’s travel ban on social media.

