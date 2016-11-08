Donald Trump wins Oklahoma; James Lankford returned to US Senate

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump pumps his fist during a campaign rally at the Lackawanna College Student Union in downtown Scranton, Pa., Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. (Butch Comegys/The Times & Tribune via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republican Donald Trump won Oklahoma’s seven electoral votes on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton in a state that pundits dubbed “the reddest of the red” after President Barack Obama failed to win a single county in either of his presidential elections.

Voters also elected Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford to a full six-year term, as the the state’s junior senator turned back challenges from a Democrat and three other challengers.

Oklahoma has shifted sharply to the right over the past decade, with Republicans now controlling all statewide offices, all seats in Congress and both chambers of the state Legislature. That was clear at polling stations Tuesday.

“Being ex-military, there’s no way I’d vote for Hillary,” said Ron Flowers, a 60-year-old retired Air Force Veteran who voted for Trump in south Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma hasn’t voted for a Democrat for president since Lyndon Johnson in 1964, and the number of registered Republicans has rapidly increased over the last decade.

With Republicans also heavily favored to retain Oklahoma’s Senate and congressional seats, much of the suspense on Tuesday centered on whether voters would approve a 1 percent sales tax to fund public education, including a $5,000 pay raise for teachers, and six other state questions.

VOTER TURNOUT

As was the case in many other states, the early-voting period in Oklahoma was busy this year, with 242,000 of the state’s 2.1 million registered voters casting ballots in-person or by mail before Election Day. That’s a record high for early voting in the state.

That interest was evident again Tuesday, as voters endured long lines at polling stations in many communities, including Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Fort Gibson.

In Broken Arrow, Terri Hill, 54, said she voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton for president because of her foreign policy experience and because she thinks Trump is too unhinged to be president.

“She has been there 30 years,” said Hill, who is on disability. “(Trump) is a loose cannon. If you can’t control your Twitter account, how can you control yourself when you’re sitting next to Putin?”

In Tulsa, Craig Bernheimer said he voted Trump “not for what he brings to the table — it’s what the other didn’t bring,” referring to Clinton.

TEACHER PAY

Oklahoma’s average teacher salary of $45,317 is the third-lowest in the country. Hoping to stem the exodus of teachers to other states or professions, University of Oklahoma President David Boren spearheaded the effort to raise the state sales tax by 1 percent and grant raises of at least $5,000.

Opponents say they think taxes are already high and that passing the ballot measure might make it harder for municipalities to get future bond issues approved.

EXECUTIONS

Two pro-death penalty legislators crafted a ballot measure that would ensure the state has a way to execute prisoners. They came up with the plan after a pair of botched executions in 2014 and 2015 — one in which a prisoner struggled against his restraints and one in which a prisoner was given a drug not listed in Oklahoma’s execution protocol.

If voters approve Question 776, legislators would be empowered to approve any method of execution not prohibited by the U.S. Constitution. Also, death sentences wouldn’t be voided if any particular method is later banned.

CONGRESSIONAL SEATS SAFE

Lankford won a full six-year Senate term, two years after winning a special election to complete the remainder of Sen. Tom Coburn’s term.

In the House, Republican Rep. Jim Bridenstine was already declared the winner of his re-election race after he won his primary and was the lone candidate remaining. Oklahoma’s four other incumbent GOP House members were also expected to win re-election.

OTHER BALLOT ISSUES

Voters will decide whether to remove a constitutional prohibition against using state funds for religious purposes. The state Supreme Court cited the provision when ordering that a Ten Commandments monument be removed from Capitol grounds. Voters will also decide whether to loosen some restrictions on the sale of alcohol, enact changes aimed at slowing the state’s prison growth and place protections for farmers and ranchers into the state Constitution.

LEGISLATURE

Republicans are expected to retain control of both chambers of the Legislature. With seats held over from this year’s session and uncontested races, the GOP had clinched 23 seats in the 48-member Senate entering Tuesday’s races.

Seventy-three state House races are on the ballot. The GOP holds a 19-9 edge in seats that were determined ahead of the general election.

