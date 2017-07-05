Bridge to Literacy Teaches Reading to Kids with Disabilities
The Immanuel Fellowship Church in Seminole hosts a Bridge to Literacy Program that helps children with disabilities learn to read. New skills are taught at age-appropiate levels following initial assessments. This strategy helps to build confidence and motivation to continue learning. UCentral’s Miranda VanMeter has more.
