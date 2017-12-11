Don’t get left behind — sign up for UCO’s Central Alert system
Are you subscribed to the University of Central Oklahoma’s Central Alert system? In the video above, the Safer Central team highlights how these notifications can keep you prepared during an emergency.
Editor’s note:
The Safer Central project is a collaboration produced by the Fall 2017 Professional Media Capstone class, part of the University of Central Oklahoma’s Mass Communication program. Discover more about Safer Central here.
CATEGORIES In-depth