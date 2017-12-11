Q&A: Norman Nieves, UCO Directory of Emergency Management
In the video above, the Safer Central team interviews UCO’s Director of Emergency Management, Norman D. Nieves, about what students and the public need to know about staying safe on campus and elsewhere.
Editor’s note:
The Safer Central project is a collaboration produced by the Fall 2017 Professional Media Capstone class, part of the University of Central Oklahoma’s Mass Communication program. Discover more about Safer Central here.
