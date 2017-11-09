New Miss Native American UCO Crowned

Contestants of the Miss Native American UCO 2017 Pageant from left Courtney Steen, Savannah Anderson, Hiyuce Wilson, Kakiley Workman and Amanda Smith. Each contestant competed in four phases on Sunday, Nov. 5 in Constitution Hall. (Cara Johnson/The Vista)

Hiyuce Wilson, Muscogee tribe, is crowned Miss Native American UCO 2017 on Sunday, Nov. 5 in Constitution Hall. Wilson ran on a platform of social and medical reform for Native communities, as well as mental health. (Cara Johnson/The Vista)

Previous Miss Native American UCO, Savannah Waters, lays the shawl on the shoulder’s of Sunday night’s pageant winner, Hiyuce Wilson. Wilson is a freshman at UCO, studying History and Wind Performance with a specialization on Horn. (Cara Johnson/The Vista)

Former Miss Native American UCO Savannah Waters, right, stands with the 2017 pageant runner-up, Courtney Steen, on Sunday, Nov. 5 in Constitution Hall. Steen ran on a platform of addressing police brutality in Native communities. (Cara Johnson/The Vista)

Amanda Smith of the Seminole Nation dances across the stage of Constitution Hall on Sunday, Nov. 5. Smith, with metal cans tied to her ankles, performed a variation of a stomp dance. Smith ran on a platform of moving from appropriation to appreciation. (Cara Johnson/The Vista)

Kakiley Workman of the Cherokee tribe recites a Native American story in Constitution Hall on Sunday, Nov. 5. Workman ran on a platform of intertribal unity on college campuses. (Cara Johnson/The Vista)

Savannah Anderson of the Cherokee tribe shows off her traditional Native American Dress in Constitution Hall on Sunday, Nov. 5. Anderson ran on a platform of increasing the representation of Native Americans in literature. (Cara Johnson/The Vista)

Treasurer of the Native American Student Association, Christian Tabak, tabulates the final scores of the Miss Native American UCO pageant on Sunday, Nov. 5 in Constitution Hall. (Cara Johnson/The Vista)