Donald Trump Promises Post-Election

Since his Nov. 8 victory, President-elect Donald Trump seems to be backing out of a few promises he made while on the campaign trail.

One of the most widely talked about promises during the campaign was the wall that Trump promised to build along the border of the United States and Mexico. He also insisted that Mexico would pay for it, despite Mexican officials claims that they would not. His website still suggests plans for the wall, but the concept has been scaled back, now mentioning fences.

Another highly controversial promise made by Trump was the ban on all Muslims entering the United States. He later mentioned something he called “extreme vetting” as an alternative. Since then, Trump’s website shows no sign of the claims.

Trump also promised to elect Supreme Court judges that would repeal the legislation allowing same-sex marriage. Since his win, Trump has backed off, telling 60 Minutes that it had already been settled in court.

According to BBC, Trump told Democratic Nominee Hillary Clinton on multiple occasions that upon his election, he would find a special prosecutor to look into the use of her private email server while she served as secretary of state. On Nov. 22, Trump’s spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway announced he would not pursue further investigation.

Perhaps most recently, Trump has admitted that he may need to look deeper into torture tactics, such as waterboarding. According to CNN, the President-elect met with retired Marine Corps General James Mattis, who told Trump that he has never found the tactic to be very useful. While Trump says the meeting has not changed his mind, he said he was “impressed” by that answer.

While the President-elect has not stuck with multiple policies and promises, he has not softened on abortion. Trump has declared himself as pro-life and implies counting on his right-wing Supreme Court picks to overturn Roe v Wade, which would make it harder for women to access abortions.

Trump also does not seem to be changing his stance on gun control. He has always supported the Second Amendment and claims his Supreme Court picks will be pro-Second Amendment, as well.

Trump has also stuck with his claim to immediately withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, which he considers disastrous for the country.