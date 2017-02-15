The following is a letter to the editor that appeared on page 12 in the Feb. 13, 2017 issue of The Vista.

The Vista always accepts letters to the editor. If you would like your response displayed in the next issue, please send your letters to The Vista at 100 N. University Drive Edmond, OK 73034 or email your response to the Vista at TheVista.ads@gmail.com.

“The front page article ”Trump’s First Priority: What does a ‘Muslim Ban’ mean?”, appeared in The Vista, UCO’s school newspaper dated January 23, 2017, and was written by Victor Quezada, a contributing writer.

Mr. Quezada states that Mr. Trump restated his policy by referring to a Muslim ban on Muslims who are “associated with terrorist immigrant groups.” Mr. Quezada then states that “Although it is possible for President Trump to impose the law of banning to a specific group of immigrants, he cannot do so for religious purposes, as it would violate the First Amendment.” Mr. Quezada also states that since Mr. Trump’s announcement, there have been many examples of discrimination (against Muslims).

The First Amendment of the United States Constitution says “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.” It refers to religion, not immigration.

Mr. Trump is fully justified in banning immigrants from countries that are hostile to The United States. And the American citizens are fully justified in supporting that decision.

How quick Mr. Quezada is to tout discrimination now, when the rights of American citizens have been trampled upon for the past 8 years in the name of globalization. It is a privilege to stand in the land of my Founding Fathers. And the rights of illegal immigrants, refugees and immigrants intent on doing harm to American citizens do not supercede our rights.

We the People,

Kimberly Willis

Graduate Student

Wellness Management”

**Personal contact information has been omitted. No other changes to this letter have been made.