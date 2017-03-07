Changing the Beat: Hip-Hop Shifts After Trump Election

President Donald Trump greets visitors touring the White House in Washington, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. The president greeted the first wave of tourists to come through the White House since he assumed office, welcoming a small crowd of visitors in the East Wing, waving from behind a velvet rope as the crowd screamed, cheered and took photos. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Hip-hop artists have often celebrated and admired billionaires and millionaires with lyrics talking about how they want to be just as rich and powerful.

The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, has been one of the most frequently mentioned people in the world of music. According to CNN, Between 1989-2016 Trump has been mentioned at least 318 times in rap lyrics.

If you only listened to hip-hop before the election campaign, you would perceive Trump as an all-powerful, rich business man.

The music industry before the election campaign rarely revered Trump in a negative light by not addressing any of his shady and failed businesses like Trump University, Trump’s Taj Mahal Casino, USFL and who could forget about Trump Steaks?

Rapper Mac Miller titled one of his main songs in 2011 “Donald Trump” where he says in the song “Take over the world when I’m on my Donald Trump S*** look at all this money ain’t that some s***? We gonna take over the world why these haters get mad.”

Trump didn’t like the song due to the fact he wasn’t making any money off of his name being used. In 2013 he even tweeted out “Little @MacMiller- I have more hair than you do and there’s a slight age difference.”

Trump even went so far to threaten to sue the rapper.

“little @MacMiller, I’m now going to teach you a big boy lesson about lawsuits and finance. You ungrateful dog!” tweeted Trump.

The feud between Miller and Trump had calmed down for a few years, until recently when Miller decided to bring it back up.

” I f—ing hate Donald Trump. When he started running for president I was like, oh, F– this is horrible, I have a f-cking song with this dude’s name and now he is being such a douchebag,” Miller said to Complex magazine.

Just like Miller, other rappers have changed their stance on Trump as well.

“I’m so appalled Spalding ball/ Balding Donald Trump taking dollars from y’all.” said Kanye West in his song “So Apalled” in 2010.

After the election, West was seen with Trump at Trump Tower, where each of them spoke very highly of the other, with West even doing the unthinkable by postponing his own presidential campaign from 2020 to 2024. There goes my vote in the 2020 election.

During the election, most rappers and musicians have had negative things to say about Trump, whether it be on Twitter or Instagram.

Adele’s camp even went so far as to send Trump a cease-and-desist letter, banning him from playing her No. 1 hit “Rolling in the Deep.”

However, the Presidential Inauguration Concert was one of the loudest messages the music world sent to Trump, with many of musicians refusing to perform for him.

Bands such as Green Day and A Tribe Called Quest have both performed on national TV with songs that detest Trump.

Green Day did there’s by performing their hit song “Bang, Bang” with different lyrics that said ” No, Trump. No KKK. No fascist in the USA.” performed at the American Music Awards.

A Tribe Called Quest’s performance was on one of music’s biggest stages SNL. They performed “We The People… ” where they addressed Trump’s policies over immigration and other topics.

While we don’t know if Trump can actually “Make America Great Again,” he sure is giving musicians fuel to keep music great.