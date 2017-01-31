Bucking Broncho: Can New York Get Rid Of Anthony?

New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) reacts after scoring a 3 pointer in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

As of right now, the NBA is in an unfortunate state of disarray, with most teams simply trying to keep up with the Golden State Warriors and their super team. President of the New York Knicks, Phil Jackson, was a great coach, but let us not get that confused with his current job. I’m a die-hard Laker fan and a big fan of Jackson’s, but he’s proven to be delusional in his later years and isn’t a great team builder.

Recently, more trade talks surfaced involving the face of the franchise, Carmelo Anthony – trade talks that seem to circulate through the media outlets yearly. This time, I think things could work out, finally getting him out of New York, but the proposed trade to send Anthony to Cleveland for Kevin Love wasn’t going to work and seemingly the entire country knew that but except the New York Knicks.

I’ll confess though, I was disappointed the trade didn’t go through, simply because of the names involved. I am still eagerly waiting for a big trade to take place and that’s all I was considering. After I sat down and contemplated the situation, I realized just how stupid it would have been for the Cavaliers that recently reached their annual “staged” (in my opinion) drama. After really evaluating that situation, it was clear why Cleveland wanted nothing to do with that trade.

Love had his problems fitting into the Cavs’ system early in his tenure, but he found a niche during last year’s championship run and hasn’t strayed from it since. He’s become a double-double machine, averaging 20.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. As weird as it sounds, he’s more valuable than Carmelo to the NBA now and definitely Cleveland, statistically and chemistry-wise. It’s a known fact that Anthony wants the ball, a lot. It’s also a known fact that he’s sometimes hard to play with most of the time. He doesn’t have an NBA championship for a reason, despite having some pretty talented teams around him in the past. It would be terribly detrimental for the defending champions to make a significant change like this in the middle of the season. Losing Love would put this team behind the curve in the front court and would force 14 guys to warm up to another star-minded individual in the midst of another title run.

If Jackson can find a team that wants Anthony, he’ll be on the first bus out of town, but the key word is “if.” Reports state that the Knicks have contacted various teams, including the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls (who are in complete disarray) and more recently, the Los Angeles Clippers. No team seems overly eager to land this trade, but the Clippers may be the only hope. Carmelo’s 22.7 points per game would be rather beneficial for the Clippers, a team that seems to be a championship contender every season, but can’t stay healthy. The biggest draw for him moving 3,000 miles in his 14th NBA season, at 32 years old, would be the other aging, ringless, but elite point guard, Chris Paul. Having an All-Star distributing point guard would be good for Anthony by taking some of the pressure off.

All this is speculation. No one knows what will happen with Anthony and it seems like there’s always something brewing when his name is mentioned. Chances are, he’s stuck in New York for the rest of the season, but I’m more optimistic than I’ve ever been that he may be wearing another team’s logo on Feb. 23.